Cyberpunk 2077 reveals surprise 2.1 update will launch alongside Ultimate Edition, including ‘hotly anticipated gameplay elements’

CD Projekt Red has at least one more free update in the works for Cyberpunk 2077, which will be released alongside the game’s new Ultimate Edition.

Dubbed Update 2.1, CD Projekt Red is keeping the major details of the surprise patch heavily under wraps, only teasing it’ll come with “new and hotly anticipated gameplay elements.” From the sound of it, this Cyberpunk 2077 update won’t be included with the Ultimate Edition when it launches on Dec. 5 and will require a separate download.

On December 5th, the same day Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition hits the shelves, we’ll release a free Update 2.1 introducing new and hotly anticipated gameplay elements. 🔥



To learn more about the update join @AlicjaKozera and @Lilayaah (Senior Community Managers) for… pic.twitter.com/NxSFbHMiZZ — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 30, 2023

The good news here is you won’t have to wait too long to learn more about it since there”ll ‘s going to be a CDPR Twitch livestream explaining it tomorrow, on Friday, Dec. 1 (airing from 7am PT/10am ET/3pm GMT). Whatever it contains, Cyberpunk fans are certainly surprised. With half of CD Projekt Red now working on the next The Witcher game, it seemed support for Cyberpunk 2077 was beginning to wind down, especially since the studio has no plans for more DLC expansions; Phantom Liberty is literally all it’s getting.

Fans have attempted to pry any hints about the update’s contents out of CDPR, but the developers are keeping their mouths firmly shut. In lieu of specifics, fans have started guessing what it may include. Some fans are eager for a New Game Plus mode, a feature that’s noticeably absent from both the base game and DLC. The ability to replay either adventure with all your unlocks from the get-go would be a lot of fun and it’s honestly shocking it isn’t already included.

new game+ pls 🥲 — oLuunatico.aep * (@oluunatico) November 30, 2023

new game plus i beg! I adore this game, would be so nice to be able to play it again with my build under a new life path etc!! — George (@IHaveLegoHands) November 30, 2023

There are also requests for a third-person mode and more romance options, though you should maybe not expect any new story content like additional endings considering how everything wrapped up. Just recently, senior writer Magda Zych explained why Cyberpunk 2077 lacks any wholly happy endings, attributing it to “genre rules.”