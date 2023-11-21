Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition coming this holiday season—but not for PS4 or Xbox One

CD Projekt Red has announced an Ultimate Edition for Cyberpunk 2077 that will launch on Dec. 5, but not without a couple of caveats, including the platforms on which it will be available.

The Ultimate Edition will be on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, and while the PC version is digital only, fans of physical media will be happy to hear that this isn’t the case for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. Cyberpunk 2077’s PS5 and Xbox Series X/S releases have so far only been available digitally, so this marks the first time these versions can be bought on a disc.

Unlike the original version of Cyberpunk 2077, however, the Ultimate Edition won’t be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This is because of the inclusion of the Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, which only ever launched for current-gen platforms.

Big news… Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition arrives on December 5th in digital AND physical form for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC!



Experience the original #Cyberpunk2077 story as well as a new spy-thriller adventure in the #PhantomLiberty expansion in one package. 🔥

Additionally, despite its inclusion, Phantom Liberty isn’t actually on the disc… at least for the PS5 version. For whatever reason, if you buy the Ultimate Edition for PS5, Phantom Liberty needs to be downloaded separately via a code bundled with the game. The same applies to the PC version, but according to CD Projekt Red’s global community director Marcin Momot, physical Xbox Series X/S copies do come with Phantom Liberty on the disc.

Just to clarify, it's on the disc on Xbox. PS5 has a code included and PC is downloadable as well. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) November 21, 2023

Still, if you’ve refrained from playing Cyberpunk 2077 yourself, this is perhaps the best way to experience the game. Aside from the DLC being included, the Ultimate Edition will be the most up-to-date version yet. Let’s not forget the original game had a very rocky launch period due to its myriad bugs and glitches; Steam reviews only became “very positive” this past June, two and a half years after the game came out.

CD Projekt Red also hasn’t mentioned how much the Ultimate Edition will cost, which could turn some people off if they deem it too high.