No, you won’t be able to romance Idris Elba in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077’s first expansion Phantom Liberty is closer than ever, set to premiere on Sept. 26. Needless to say, fans are excited, especially since it’s going to introduce some new celebrities into the cast, including Idris Elba. But, unfortunately, we won’t be able to romance his character.

In Phantom Liberty, Elba plays Solomon Reed, a member of the Federal Intelligence Agency, who’s said to be one of the best in his field. The trailer hasn’t told us much about the story itself, but players are looking forward to it with anticipation. One of the elements they had hoped for was romancing Elba’s character, but the actor confirmed it’s not possible in an interview with IGN.

Friendzone will likely be the closest we get to Elba’s Solomon Reed. Image via CD Projekt Red

“I’m not a romance option,” Elba quickly answered to one of the fans’ posts. So, after missing out on romancing Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand, we will have to pass on Elba’s Solomon Reed as well. Shame.

Jokes aside, Cyberpunk 2077 had some well-written characters players could have wooed, so maybe Phantom Liberty introduces a couple more as well? Besides, I believe the story and the new district of Dogtown will have us so hooked, that we won’t have time for any side chicks or side dudes.

In the latest cinematic trailer for Phantom Liberty, Reed is shown to be trying to take a train from Night City. In his escape effort, he’s ambushed by a group of agents, who set him up alongside one of his Netrunner friends. It’s unclear what happens to Reed, but these events are said to be from seven years ago, and the trailer ends with President Rosalind Myers’ ship hit in space by some kind of missile, and seemingly landing in Night City.

We expect when the ship lands, we, or Vs rather, step in, make contact with somehow alive Reed, and embark on a quest to save the president. Luckily, we’re going to find out soon enough. The expansion premieres on Sept. 26.

