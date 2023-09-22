Keanu Reeves got a massive makeover in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, and players are in love

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 went live on Sept. 21, and players are able to enjoy new content that fleshes out the game completely. One of the added aspects is the updated character models, including Johnny Silverhand, who finally looks like Keanu Reeves.

Players praised the new look of Silverhand, claiming he finally truly looks like the Hollywood celebrity who was the actor for the character. In the players’ eyes, Johnny’s model in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 “is such a gigantic improvement” over his original look.

Johnny Silverhand’s new model in Cyberpunk 2.0 is such a gigantic improvement from his old 1.0 look, he actually really looks like Keanu now FINALLY



Old vs New pic.twitter.com/ldPpqpd1Bo — Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) September 21, 2023

The player who pointed out Silverhand’s new model on Twitter isn’t the only one who feels the same way about him. Changes to Reeves’ character also made it to Reddit, where players also praised how he looks.

“Now he actually looks like Keanu Reeves and not Keanu Reeves based on memory,” one of the top comments reads. Besides, some other players in the comments claimed a bunch of characters got their models updated, including Jackie.

Keanu Reeves was revealed to be included in Cyberpunk 2077 at 2019’s E3 Xbox conference when he made a surprise appearance. Until then, the fanbase had no idea CD Projekt Red acquired the services of such a well-known Hollywood actor, who had one of the peaks of his career then, with John Wick‘s release.

But, while Reeves’ Silverhand was hugely anticipated, he suffered from the same thing a lot of other aspects did at the release of the game in Dec. 2020. The character’s model was bugged and looked outdated in terms of graphics, just like a lot of other Cyberpunk 2077 features.

Luckily, players agree update 2.0 rehashes a bunch of things in the game, and it finally looks, and more importantly, plays good. The community has been enjoying new content so far, however, the true crème de la crème is still ahead of us—the Phantom Liberty expansion releases next week.

