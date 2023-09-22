Cyberpunk 2077 players celebrate 2.0 change that removes its most terrifying visual

Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update this week is bringing a fresh coat of paint to the sci-fi RPG that many thought would be left in the dust, and there’s one minor change that has fans jumping with joy in particular instead of fear, which its initial form repeatedly induced.

River Ward’s terrifying family photo has finally been changed and now it looks like what it should have initially—a completely normal family. Players flocked to social media on Sept. 21 to comment on the change, with many very glad the old photo was removed.

If you’ve been playing Cyberpunk for a long time then you have probably completed River Ward’s questline. Upon concluding this his sister sends you a family photo as his nephew recovers in hospital. Well initially, this photo looked worse than the state that the game shipped in and that’s saying something.

Characters in this image look droney and appear to have no idea that there are others nearby. Furthermore, there are a bunch of strange objects in the frame including protein powder, and a scary teddy bear to top this unholy visual off.

Now this photo looks like a family of five embracing each other in conversation which just fits way better with the mission’s conclusion that the monstrosity initially shared. The original work was so bad that modders even took the time to create a replacement to stand in its place.

But now, players new and old can finally rejoice knowing the original photo is long gone, replaced with a much better photo symbolizing more of a family atmosphere and less of…whatever you want to call that abomination.

Of course, this is far from the only change made to the game with its hefty 2.0 update. If you’ve not played Cyberpunk 2077 before or just haven’t picked it up since launch, then now is the time to do so. In fact, it’s the perfect time as you can work through the initial game and be ready for its Phantom Liberty DLC to launch on Sept. 26.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC now.

