How to get Cyberware Capacity Shards in Cyberpunk 2077

Want to increase your Cyberware capacity in Cyberpunk 2077? You can level up, get new perks, or get better at engineering. But the coolest way is by finding special items called Cyberware Capacity Shards.

What are Cyberware Capacity Shards in Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberware Capacity Shards are special items that let you equip more Cyberware at once by boosting your Cyberware Capacity.

When you find these shards, they automatically increase your capacity. You don’t need to do anything extra with them. They just work by themselves. The more shards you collect, the more Cyberware you can use. But finding them can be tricky.

Where to find Cyberware Capacity Shards in Cyberpunk 2077

You can find Cyberware Capacity Shards from defeated enemies or inside loot boxes. There’s no guaranteed spot to find them, so keep battling and checking every loot box. But don’t stress; they pop up often enough. As you play and complete missions, you might stumble upon them unexpectedly, which is always fun.

Also, remember; shards aren’t the only way to increase your Cyberware Capacity. When you start, you have 24 Cyberware Capacity. For each level up, you gain three more, reaching up to 201 at level 60.

If you’re looking for a quick boost, grab the Edgerunner Perk. It adds 50 to your Cyberware Capacity but comes at the cost of lowering your maximum health by 0.5 percent per point.

If you play your cards right, you might not even need many Cyberware Capacity Shards at all. But they’re an easy and exciting way to increase your capacity if you’re lucky enough to find them.

