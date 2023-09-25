How to increase Cyberware capacity in Cyberpunk 2077

Get equipped with as many upgrades as you can handle.

Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 was revamped significantly in the Update 2.0 that preceded the game’s first major expansion launch in Phantom Liberty. The change was so significant that the developers added a quest for players to take on and complete when they load a character for the first time, explaining the new system.

One of the major features of the new Cyberware system is the addition of Cyberware capacity. This metric indicates how much Cyberware V has equipped and the maximum they can take on. For those who want to be completely outfitted in Cyberware, it would make sense to prioritize the different ways you can increase your Cyberware capacity in Cyberpunk 2077.

Ways to increase Cyberware capacity, explained

Acquire perks that increase Cyberware capacity

There are a couple of perks you can pick up from the new attribute trees, specifically the Technical Ability tree: Edgerunner and Renaissance Punk.

Renaissance Punk adds +4 to Cyberware capacity for each of the five attributes at nine or higher. By default, you will need at least a nine in Technical Ability to even unlock this perk, so at the very least you will get a bonus there. Needless to say, this perk provides the most use to well-balanced characters.

Edgerunner is an active ability perk you get by completing the central path of the Technical Ability perks tree. It gives the player 50 additional Cyberware Capacity points at the cost of -0.5 percent Max Health per point. It also provides a 0.1 percent chance of activating Fury for 12 seconds, enabling increased damage, Crit Chance, and Crit Damage.

Increase the Engineer skill

Aside from perks and attributes, players can also improve one of five skills by actions that fall under that skill. The Engineer skill increases Cyberware capacity by five at level 10 and by 10 at level 30.

V can upgrade their Engineer skill by:

Disabling camera and turrets

Using grenades

Using tech weapons to kill enemies

Disarming mines

Find Cyberware capacity shards

Players will also have the opportunity to increase their Cyberware capacity by finding Cyberware capacity shards. These shards provide a one-time-use permanent boost to Cyberware capacity. These shards will appear on bodies and in loot containers but are very rare.

Level up

Leveling up is a reliable way to slowly increase your Cyberware capacity throughout your playthrough. Players will increase their Cyberware capacity by three points each time they level up.

