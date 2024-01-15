Cyberpunk 2077 sleuths think they may have found a hint at the sequel

The sequel for Cyberpunk 2077, Project Orion, was confirmed in October, and eager players are looking for hints everywhere in the game. One thinks they have found its location and date.

In a Reddit thread dated Jan. 14, a player shared a screenshot that indicates what they claim to be key information on the sequel. It’s a sign informing players of a road being built to link Night City to Chicago. It indicates it will open in 2080.

The developer has yet to reveal details on what Cyberpunk 2077‘s sequel will entail, and a release window is still up in the air. It could take place near Night City and around the same time or decades later in another location.

“Could these be a hint? ‘cos they are everywhere now,” reads the Reddit post’s title. But not everyone is convinced. “They have been around since launch. I don‘t think it is a hint,” one player wrote in response to the thread.

While most players doubt the sequel will take place in Chicago, others expect 2080 to be the year the new story unfolds. In addition to this ad for a new strategic road, there was mention of the next corporate war starting in 2080.

This was seen in a readable shard named “The Unification War… for Gonks,” which tells the story of the last war. “The leading AI analytics software predicts another hot war will likely break out by 2080 (74% confidence),” it says. You can find this Shard in the World tab of your Journal.

Cyberpunk 2077 players have already speculated about a fifth corporate war that could lead to another playable story before the sequel was confirmed. They argue that some hints were scattered around the game, including this Shard and elements on megacorporation Arasaka’s next move against Militech, which could trigger another conflict.

This seems to be the main lead players are going for, but since there is so little information on the sequel, it’s still impossible to tell what it might be about.