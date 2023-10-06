Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty features another celebrity in major role you probably missed

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty added to the game’s already stacked lineup of celebrities. Johnny Silverhand has been voiced and motion captured by none other than Keanu Reeves, while the expansion included Idris Elba’s Solomon Reed. But, there is another celebrity you probably missed in Phantom Liberty.

This celebrity was probably missed by everyone who doesn’t know Polish pop culture and music. But, to be more specific, Dante Caruso, whom you meet in the Shot by Both Sides side quest, is motion captured by famous Polish pop artist Dawid Podsiadło. The singer also voices the character in the Polish dubbing, but in the English version, he’s voiced by Steven Cree.

It’s not the first time Podsiadło collaborated with CD Projekt Red regarding Cyberpunk 2077. He’s also the author of Phantom Liberty, the theme song of the expansion, and previously made Let You Down, a song that plays in the end credits of Edgerunners anime.

When it comes to his own popularity, there is likely no more famous artist in Poland than Dawid Podsiadło. The singer is currently the most-listened to Polish artist in Spotify Top 100 Poland, with over 3 million listeners, according to Shiningbeats. If you talk to a Polish person, there’s no way they don’t recognize Podsiadło. They’ve probably been to one of his concerts lately as well, since the 30-year-old tours the country every year, and sells out the biggest stadiums we have in Poland each time.

Unfortunately for Podsiadło fans, Dante is present in only one quest in Phantom Liberty. In it, you help Bree, a journalist who wants to obtain some important data. Eventually, you’ll have to side with her or Dante, but we won’t spoil the outcome if you haven’t played it yet. You can read more about the quest here.

On top of that, the quest has a slightly different name in the Polish language. It’s called W Dobrą Stronę, which is the name of one of Podsiadło’s biggest hits. We warn you, though, if you want to give it a listen—you’ll have it on repeat all day.

All in all, with Podsiadło’s numerous appearances so far in CD Projekt Red’s work, maybe we’ll see him in the upcoming live-action project? We have our fingers crossed.

