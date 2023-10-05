Cyberpunk 2077 live-action project will tell ‘brand-new story’ within the game’s world

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red has just announced that it’s working on a live-action project with a new story set within the game’s world. It is currently in “an early development stage.”

CD Projekt Red is working with Anonymous Content, which has a strong pedigree in both film and TV, bringing series such as True Detective and Mr. Robot to life, as well as films like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Revenant, and Spotlight.

After the success of Studio Trigger’s Cyberpunk anime series, Edgerunners, which brought many new and returning players back to the game, and Netflix’s The Witcher, it’s a no-brainer for CDPR to pursue more Cyberpunk stories.

A story about the Mox would be interesting. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Right now, the project is looking for a screenwriter to tell “a brand-new story set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.” The main difference between this unnamed project and Edgerunners is that this one will be live-action.

As for what story it will tell, there’s no way to know for sure. All I know is that Edgerunners managed to use almost entirely new and unique characters, and it was well-received by fans and critics alike, so I have high hopes for another new tale.

CDPR has chosen a solid studio to work with on this project. Anonymous Content is known for the weird and wonderful Maniac starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone, as well as Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld, and the sitcom Schitt’s Creek. It’s also working on an upcoming Life is Strange series, so it’s no stranger to video game properties. Cyberpunk is technically based on a tabletop RPG, but you know what I mean.

My first choice for a writer would be Alex Garland. As well as directing sci-fi hits Ex Machina and Annihilation, and penning the scripts for 28 Days Later and the incredibly underappreciated Sunshine, he co-wrote video game Enslaved: Odyssey to the West.

About the author