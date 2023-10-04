Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the Shot by Both Sides quest in Phantom Liberty

Shot by Both Sides is a side quest that is given once you have started to get into the meat of the new campaign from the Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. It will become available once you have completed the The Damned and Get It Together quests.

The mission revolves around a journalist named Bree Whitney, who is hiding due to having a ton of corpos on her back. You are left in the dark as to why she is being hunted, but since she is a journalist, it’s safe to assume she is onto something big that could expose prominent corpos. From a gameplay perspective, it doesn’t really matter why Bree is in danger; all that matters is you find her to complete your mission.

Now we have the basic details on the mission, let’s go through the Shot by Both Sides quest in Phantom Liberty with this handy walkthrough.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Shot by Both Sides mission walkthrough

Go to Bree’s Apartment

Head back into Night City to find Bree’s apartment. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you have responded to the text from Mr. Hands, you will be directed to Bree’s apartment in Night City to search for a Militech access card.

In his text, Mr. Hands will explain you need to look for a bamboo plant once you get there, as the card is in a safe box underneath.

Head to the apartment via the marker on your map and ride the elevator up once you get to the building. When you get to the front door, you will need to open it via technical ability or force. You only need a few points allocated to each skill—three points for either—so you should have enough to do so by this stage.

When you get into the apartment, Johnny will make a point about Bree’s place being pretty nice, considering journalists back in his day (around the 2020s in the Cyberpunk timeline) were usually poor as hell. Ah, the struggles of the modern-day journalist; I know them well. Thanks for the reminder, Johnny.

You will find the bamboo plant in the room on the right as you go into the apartment. Interact with it and a small compartment underneath it will open up. Grab the access card and Johnny will speak up to say how the card looks to be at least 60 years old, which is a slight hint as to how things aren’t all as they seem with our intrepid journalist Bree.

Be like a panda and find the bamboo. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Now you have the Militech card, drop Mr. Hands a text to let him know. As you go to leave Bree’s place, you’ll hear a knock at the door. Open it, and you will see Bree’s “neighbor,” who asks about her whereabouts. Remember him, he’ll make his return later. It doesn’t matter what dialogue option you choose here, as he will let you leave the apartment without any trouble (other than a snarky comment here or there, depending on what you say).

Return to Dogtown

You’ll need to go back to Dogtown to find Bree. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Access card in hand, it’s time to get back to Dogtown to find Bree before the corpos do. Follow the mission marker back to Kress Street and hop on the elevator to go down to the lowest possible level in a block of apartments.

Navigate the Lower Levels

Follow the footprints. Screenshot by Dot Esport.

Once you are on the lower levels, you’ll need to use your scanner to find where to go next. Switch to your scanner, and you’ll find some blue footprints highlighted on the ground.

Follow them, and you will come to a ladder that goes down to a maintenance tunnel. Enter the tunnel and crouch down to walk through it. When you come out of the tunnel, you will come to an old railway track. Follow these tracks, and it will lead you to a large hole in the wall. Start crawling through this gap to continue making your way through the collapsed area. As you crawl, Bree will suddenly pop up, aiming a gun. For the sake of your pride, be wary of the potential jump scare to be had here.

Talk to Bree

Freddie Fazbear’s got nothin’ on Bree’s jump scare. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There is an opportunity to disarm Bree here if you have a high enough skill level, but if not, all you need to do is show her the access card to convince her you are here to help. Bree will then lead you into the old underground Militech facility, though it’s clear that she is pretty paranoid about the whole situation and isn’t willing to tell you all the details yet. Even if you ask, she will be as vague as possible.

Deal with the defense systems

Lasers and turrets and cameras, oh my. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When Bree gets you into the facility, you will need to escort her through the building. Unfortunately, the place is full to the brim with different kinds of defenses, so you will have to try and deactivate the different defense systems. The defenses you will come across are turrets, security cameras and laser mines.

There are a few different ways to go about getting rid of the facility’s defenses. The turrets are the most deadly threat here, but they will only come online if you are spotted by a security camera. If you have enough tech points, you can turn off the security cameras altogether, but you will need to do so before they spot you to avoid the turret fire.

You can also take control of the security cameras and use them to deactivate the laser mines that are harder to spot from your position (as long as you have enough tech points).

If push comes to shove, you can always just destroy the security cameras by shooting at them. The laser mines can also be destroyed if you shoot at them, but they can also be deactivated via quick hacks.

Taking control of the cameras allows you to deactivate the laser mines remotely. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

One of the rooms you come across whilst making your way through the building will have a door on the right-hand side that leads to a security room where you can deactivate all the defenses at once. The room is well guarded with cameras and laser mines, so the best way to go about accessing it is to hack into the camera nearest to the door and use it to disarm the laser mine blocking the way.

If you have enough skills allocated to the Body or Technical skills, you will be able to open the door and get into the security room to switch off everything.

Side with Bree or Dante

Who will you choose? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you have made it through the building, you’ll come to the main computer room in the facility, which is where Bree has been itching to get to.

She will access the terminal there, and you will need to watch three videos that reveal a secret project Militech was working on. It becomes clear this is the kind of project that could rain hell down upon the corporation’s head should the information leak.

Bree is determined to write her article about the project to expose Militech, but just as you are both about to leave, a familiar face appears. Remember Bree’s neighbor? Turns out he is actually a Militech operative named Dante who is trying to silence Bree. It might seem like siding with Bree is a no-brainer here, but if you listen to what Dante has to say, then it becomes clear that things aren’t all as they seem. Dante argues Bree is a compulsive liar who will say anything to get her way and to get more eddies.

Not only that, but he also outs her as a former Militech employee.

Bree argues she worked at the corporation so she could scope them out from the inside, but it becomes more and more difficult to believe what she is saying as Dante continues to convincingly expose her.

Bree isn’t exactly what she seems. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This is where the big choice of the mission comes into play: will you side with Bree and kill Dante, or will you side with Dante and allow him to kill Bree?

The rewards of Shot by Both Sides

Dante’s Ol’ Reliable Power Revolver. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Killing Dante will grant the player access to two Iconic weapons: Dante’s Ol’ Reliable Power Revolver and Bree’s Riskit Power Pistol. The revolver can be looted from Dante’s body, whilst Bree will place the pistol down in the server room for you to take. You will also get more eddies if you choose to kill Dante, as Mr. Hands will offer you a bonus—as well as his approval— for a job well done, which totals 5,000 Eurodollars.

There is a downside to this choice, though, as it turns out Dante was right about Bree only being in this for herself. Rather than write an article, as she told you, Bree sells the data to Netwatch. Because of this, Netwatch agents eventually end up coming after you in order to tie up their loose ends.

This is frustrating, but it’s not the end of the world, as you do get a sizeable chunk of cash and two Iconic Cyberpunk 2077 weapons to boot.

Bree’s Riskit Power Pistol. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you allow Dante to kill Bree, you will only get the one Iconic weapon, that being Bree’s Riskit pistol. You will also make Mr. Hands unhappy for botching the job and killing the client, so he will lessen the number of eddies you’ll receive. Not only that, but you’ll be siding with the big bad corpos, and no one wants to be that guy.

Should you side with Bree or Dante in the Shot by Both Sides mission in Phantom Liberty?

The best outcome was siding with Bree and killing Dante, even though I was very much pissed off when I realized she had basically sold me out for her own monetary gain.

There are lots of hints along the way that suggest she is out for herself more than anything else, such as the messages on the computer in her apartment that show her trying to get away on an expensive vacation as quickly as possible. However, the facts behind her betrayal don’t add up to much in the grander scheme of things.

Sure, Netwatch agents will try and take you down at some point because of her, but you can take them out with one of your two new fancy Iconic weapons you got from siding with Bree. You could also buy a new weapon to prepare for the Netwatch agents with the 5,000 eddies that Mr. Hands will give you should you opt to complete the mission as planned. Siding with Dante might be better for your ego in that you won’t have to deal with being conned, but in every other aspect, it is the less rewarding outcome.

With all that in mind, my vote is to side with Bree and kill Dante for the extra money and two cool weapons, both of which help your Phantom Liberty playthrough.

