All Iconic weapons in Cyberpunk 2077

There is no shortage of them.

In Cyberpunk 2077, there’s a wide range of weapons, especially the iconic ones. If you’re searching for these unique and powerful versions with special perks, it’s handy to keep a list of them, detailing their bonuses.

Cyberpunk 2077: All Iconic weapons

Name Type Tier Weight Bonuses Ambition Pistol Tier Four 4.3 +150 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+25 percent Armor Penetration

0.5 seconds Charge Time Amnesty Revolver Tier Five 4.6 +200 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+25 percent Armor Penetration

+50 percent Crit Chance Apparition Pistol Tier Two 4.3 +150 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+50 percent Armor Penetration

0.75 Charge Time Archangel Revolver Tier Five 4.6 +200 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier Baby Boomer Two-Handed Club Tier Three 5.7 +25 percent Armor Penetration

+11 percent Bleeding Chance

+11 percent Stun Chance Ba Xing Chong Shotgun Tier Five 9.6 +50 percent Armor Penetration

1.2 seconds Lock-on time

Four number of projectiles Black Unicorn Blade Tier Five 4.5 +25 percent Armor Penetration

+20 percent Bleeding Chance Bloody Maria Shotgun Tier Five 9.6 +85 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+25 percent Armor Penetration

+30 percent Bleeding Chance

Six number of projectiles Blue Fang Blade Tier Five 2.3 +150 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+20 percent Bleeding Chance

+50 percent Poison Chance Breakthrough Sniper Rifle Tier Five 11.7 +300 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+100 percent Armor Penetration

1.25 seconds Charge Time Butcher’s Cleaver Blade Tier Five 4 +25 percent Armor Penetration

+40 percent Bleeding Chance Buzzsaw SMG Tier Five 5 +100 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+25 percent Armor Penetration Byakko Blade Tier Five 4.5 +25 percent Armor Penetration+30 percent Bleeding Chance Caretaker’s Spade Blunt Tier Five 6.8 +25 percent Armor Penetration

+25 percent Stun Chance Chaos Pistol Tier Five 4.3 +150 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+50 percent Armor Penetration

0.5 seconds Charge Time

+10 percent Bleeding Chance Cheetah Pistol Tier Three 4.3 +150 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+50 percent Crit Damage

14 percent Bleeding Chance Cocktail Stick Blade Tier Four 4.5 +25 percent Armor Penetration

+25 percent Bleeding Chance Comrade’s Hammer Revolver Tier Five 4.5 +75 percent Armor Penetration

One Second Charge Time

+50 percent Crit Damage

+40 percent Burn Chance Cottonmouth Blunt Tier Four 3.4 +25 percent Armor Penetration

+15 percent Stun Chance

+20 percent Shack Chance

+20 percent Poison Chance Crash Revolver Tier Five 4.6 +200 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+25 percent Armor Penetration Crimestopper Pistol Tier Four 4.3 +85 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

0.9 seconds Lack-on time

+50 percent Crit Damage DR5 Nova Revolver Tier Five 4.6 +200 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+25 percent Armor Penetration Death and Taxes Pistol Tier Five 4.3 +125 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier Divided We Stand Assault Rifle Tier Five 7.2 +50 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

1.2 seconds Lock-on time

+20 percent Poison Chance Dying Night Pistol Tier Five 4.3 +125 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+25 percent Armor Penetration Errata Blade Tier Two 4.5 +25 percent Armor Penetration

+17 percent Burn Chance Fenrir SMG Tier One 5 +100 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+10 percent Shock Center Genjiroh Pistol Tier Five 4.3 +85 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

0.9 seconds Lock-on time

+50 percent Crit Damage Gold-Plated Baseball Bat Blunt Tier Five 6.8 +25 percent Armor Penetration

+25 percent Stun Chance Jinchu-Maru Blade Tier Five 4.5 +25 percent Armor Penetration

+30 percent Bleeding Chance Kanabo Blunt Tier Five 6.8 +25 percent Armor Penetration

+25 percent Stun Chance Kongou Pistol Tier Five 4.3 +125 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+25 percent Armor Penetration La Chingona Dorada Pistol Tier Five 4.3 +125 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+25 percent Armor Penetration Lizzie Pistol Tier Five 4.3 +150 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+25 percent Armor Penetration

0.5 seconds Charge Time L-69 Zhuo Shotgun Tier Five 9.6 +50 percent Armor Penetration

1.2 seconds Lock-on time

Four number of projectiles Malorian Arms 3516 Pistol Tier Five 4.3 +125 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+25 percent Armor Penetration Mantis Blades Blade Tier Five 4.5 +25 percent Armor Penetration+30 percent Bleeding Chance Moron Labe Assault Rifle Tier Five 7.2 +50 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier+25 percent Armor Penetration Nekomata Sniper Rifle Tier Five 11.7 +300 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+100 percent Armor Penetration

1.25 seconds Charge Time O’Five Revolver Tier Five 4.6 +200 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+25 percent Armor Penetration Overwatch Sniper Rifle Tier Five 11.7 +300 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+25 percent Armor Penetration Palica Blade Tier Five 4.5 +25 percent Armor Penetration

+30 percent Bleeding Chance Plan B Pistol Tier Five 4.3 +125 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+25 percent Armor Penetration Prejudice Assault Rifle Tier Five 7.2 +50 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+25 percent Armor Penetration Pulsar SMG Tier Five 5 +100 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+25 percent Armor Penetration Quasar SMG Tier Five 5 +100 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+25 percent Armor Penetration Satori Blade Tier Five 4.5 +25 percent Armor Penetration

+30 percent Bleeding Chance Scalpel Blade Tier Five 4.5 +25 percent Armor Penetration

+30 percent Bleeding Chance Second Opinion Pistol Tier Five 4.3 +125 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+25 percent Armor Penetration Sir John Phallustiff Blunt Tier Five 6.8 +25 percent Armor Penetration

+25 percent Stun Chance Skippy Pistol Tier Five 4.3 +85 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

0.9 seconds Lock-on time

+50 percent Crit Damage Sovereign Double-Barrel Shotgun Tier Five 9.6 +85 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+25 percent Armor Penetration

Two number of projectiles Stinger Blade Tier Five 4.5 +25 percent Armor Penetration

+30 percent Bleeding Chance Tinker Bell Blade Tier Five 4.5 +25 percent Armor Penetration

+30 percent Bleeding Chance Tsumetogi Blade Tier Five 4.5 +25 percent Armor Penetration

+30 percent Bleeding Chance Widow Maker Assault Rifle Tier Five 7.2 +50 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+100 percent Armor Penetration

1.25 seconds Charge Time Yinglong Blade Tier Five 4.5 +25 percent Armor Penetration

+30 percent Bleeding Chance

How many Iconic weapons are there in Cyberpunk 2077?

In total, there are 60 iconic weapons in Cyberpunk 2077. They vary in type, tier, and weight, and while some outshine others, each has its unique value. It’s especially beneficial if a weapon complements your build.

How to upgrade Iconic weapons in Cyberpunk 2077

To upgrade Iconic weapons, go to the Crafting Menu in your inventory. Select the crafting tab and find the upgrades section. Here, you’ll see all your weapons, including the Iconic ones. Choose a weapon, ensure you have the required materials, and press the upgrade button at the bottom.

About the author