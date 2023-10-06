Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty crosses impressive sales milestone as players celebrate revival

Just 10 days after its launch, Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC has cracked three million copies sold, and players agree the devs deserve to reach this incredible milestone after everything they’ve done to turn the game around.

Phantom Liberty is the last DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 and was released on Sept. 26, a few short weeks after the relaunch of Cyberpunk with its 2.0 update.

Many players were skeptical about the launch of Cyberpunk 2.0, as the original had poor graphics, terrible performance, and many bugs and glitches. However, it turned out to be an incredible improvement players love. And they’re enjoying it so much that the Phantom Liberty DLC has sold over three million copies.

President Myers needs help in Dogtown?

Not to worry, 3 millions Vs are coming to the rescue!



Thank you all for your support! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cKoyjN2oLn — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 5, 2023

This is an incredible feat for a game that clawed its way back from the brink of death, and fans are quick to note the devs deserve every bit of praise for this DLC because it’s just that good. The Phantom Liberty DLC features a new storyline with more espionage and thrilling high-stakes scenarios to save the NUS President. It’s the ultimate DLC for those who enjoy spycraft, infiltration, mystery, and being a government agent.

Although players are happy for the CDPR devs hitting such an incredible milestone, it is another reminder that this will be the first and last DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 as they are switching their development engine.

This means players won’t be getting the Crystal Palace expansion they’d been really hoping (and theorizing) for, even though there was a lot of setup for it in the story.

No DLC doesn’t mean Cyberpunk 2077 is done though; there’s a new game on the way, and CDPR is already working on a live-action Cyberpunk project now too.

About the author