Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.01 adds one major quality of life feature

With the new 2.01 patch, Cyberpunk 2077 developers have addressed issues players commonly face and improve their performance. But, the part that excites us the most is implementing a fix that allows switching to your cyberware through weapon cycling.

In a patch released on Oct. 5, CD Projekt Red introduced various fixes for bugs that have appeared in missions such as Automatic Love and Gig: Breaking News, which were performance-related.

But a problem that has been persisting is finally addressed, and this is excellent news: You can finally switch to your cyberarm by cycling through your weapons.

This is a lifesaver since we don’t have to change the equipped weapons manually and can respond to enemies and situations in a much faster, efficient, and deadlier way.

Everything’s running a bit more smoothly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Also, your gorilla arms, monoware, and other equipment become easily accessible. This will significantly impact the game as we know it now. I can’t wait to try these new features and see how they feel. I’m sure I’m not the only one, as this has been an issue that has been mentioned a couple of times, and now, finally, we got our response.

CD Projekt Red just showed their capability and wish for improvement with the previous 2.0 patch, which created a feeling that we were playing an entirely new Cyberpunk 2077 game. The great news is that they do not plan to stop, but will keep resolving issues and increase the performance with every new update.

What we value the most is that willingness to improve and make the gameplay as enjoyable as possible, and this is one of the features that sets CD Projekt Red apart from the others.

