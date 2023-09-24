Cyberpunk 2077: How to steal cars

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world RPG that has a wide variety of both standard and luxury cars. There are also several ways to acquire cars in the game, with some cars being more difficult to get than others.

However, one of the easiest and most popular ways of getting a car in the game is to steal one. There are numerous ways to steal a car, funnily enough, and while we’ll show you some here, we don’t recommend trying this in real life. Keep your criminal activities to Night City, please.

What you need to steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077

Before going on a grand theft auto rampage, it’s best to learn all the details and prerequisites you need to know first.

To steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll first have to decide if you’re stealing a parked car or a car already occupied by an NPC. To steal a parked car, you must first put enough points into the Technology attribute. Doing this will allow you to hack your way into its controls. It’s worth noting that the amount of technology points required depends on what type of car you want to hack into, as some cars are harder to get into than others.

To steal an occupied car, you’ll first need to have enough points put into the Body attribute. Like before, the amount of points required to hijack an occupied car will depend on how special the car is. Standard cars require fewer points, while luxury or police cars require more points.

It’s also worth noting that players cannot keep stolen cars as they disappear once they end a mission, move too far away from it, or fast travel. Stolen cars can not be stored in your garage or accessed from your phone. Only cars you’ve purchased or acquired at the end of specific missions can be kept.

How to steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077

Breaking into a car. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you know what you’ll need ahead of time, the only thing left to do is to physically steal the car. To steal a parked car, simply walk over to one that catches your eye and press the button that prompts (I’m on PC, which means it’s the F button). For parked cars, the prompt will read “Break In” with a number next to it that represents how many Technology points you need to successfully break into the car. With enough points, you should be able to do this quickly and easily.

Stealing an occupied car is much quicker as you simply need to walk up to any car you like on the street, instead of looking for an unoccupied one. To hijack a car, simply walk up to one and push the prompt button just like last time. The prompt will read “Take Control” with a number next to it representing how many Body points you need to successfully hijack the car.

That’s all the information you need to know to steal any car you want in Night City. While some cars may be harder to steal than others, following this guide should help you steal any car without issues.

