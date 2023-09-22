Cyberpunk 2077 fans ecstatic about evolution of this iconic weapon in 2.0 update

With Cyberpunk 2077’s highly awaited 2.0 update came a much-needed upgrade to the previously lackluster Gorilla Arms, and now, the iconic melee has become a killing beast, much to every fan’s delight. If you bought the Phantom Liberty expansion, you’re definitely in for a gorilla-sized treat.

A Reddit post on Sept. 21 by a player named u/Twizlex showcasing an exciting video of the lauded ‘Gorilla Arms 2.0’ in action has garnered over 4,000 upvotes and counting, but the comments beneath are a bigger proof of how happy the fandom is with this upgrade.

In the video, the player is shown brutally punching and throwing a few AIs around, and at one time, they throw one of the thugs at another, causing both of them to hilariously (and violently) explode. If you think this isn’t enough, the player also smashed a lady goon’s head off her right after.

Well, it definitely made fans super excited to try the Gorilla Arms’ newfound, powerful form in Cyberpunk 2077. While some did point out the slightly unnatural ragdoll physics, all were awestruck with the satisfyingly potent hits the melee weapon can now deploy—all thanks to the newest update.

“I was gonna complain that the Ragdoll physics still look floaty and light until you fucking CHUCKED that guy, and they both exploded lmao,” one player replied, with several others agreeing to the fact that the explosion was awesome, not to forget hilarious. Naturally, players were most excited about the Gorilla Arms perk that allowed throwing enemies around in Cyberpunk 2077.

I can imagine how satisfying it would be to throw goons around like that after a long, frustrating day.

If you want to be able to throw a thug at another thug like the player above did, add the Savage Sling perk to your Gorilla Arm build. Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion also introduced the brutal Jailbreak relic skill, which can be added to your Gorilla Arm to up its damage potential to the fullest.

