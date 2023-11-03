Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the Pisces quest

Pisces is a complicated quest in Cyberpunk 2077 that sees you sneaking around a lair and taking out enemies with Judy Alvarez.

This article will walk you through how to complete this quest. If you chose the female body type for V, you can even angle this quest into a romantic relationship with Judy. Major spoilers are below. Also: content warning for discussion of suicide and sex work within the game.

How to complete the Pisces quest in Cyberpunk 2077

The Pisces quest in Cyberpunk 2077 is the climax of a quest line that involves helping out Judy exact revenge for the death of her friend Evelyn. Evelyn worked for the dollhouse Clouds, where she suffered serious abuse that resulted in her dying by suicide. Judy Alvarez decides to work to reform Clouds to be easier on the dolls (sex workers who make use of brainchips to wipe their memory after the encounters) and to take out the Tyger Claw gang members who caused Evelyn’s downfall.

She meets up with Maiko, the person who runs the dollhouse in question. Though she’s in the pocket of the Tyger Cloud gang, she has plans to take out the person who currently runs Clouds and turn Clouds into a workers’ collective run by the dolls.

How to start the Pisces quest in Cyberpunk 2077

The quest immediately preceding this one is Talkin’ About a Revolution. To access this quest, make sure you agree to side with Judy and help her out. After you complete Talkin’ About a Revolution, wait around six hours for Judy’s text, then another six hours after receiving it for Judy to call you to book a meeting with her, which will begin the quest. This gig is all about conducting a raid on the H8 Megabuilding and meeting up with Maiko to help take down the bosses of the Tyger Claws.

How to find a way into Hiromi’s Penthouse

Sneaking around in Pisces. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Judy will guide you through the raid, first taking you through the main landing area and then up an elevator. From here, you’ll take out three Tyger Claw guards—you can do this stealthily or all-out, depending on your preferred play style.

Next, hack into the computer in the area and meet up with Judy at the panel by the freight elevator. After she’s done messing with it, get in the freight elevator and make your way up to the roof so you can access the penthouse.

You can rip this fence down if you’re strong enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

On this roof, you’ll find a fence with a skill attached to it. If you have five or more points invested in the Body skilltree, you can rip this fence off it’s hinges and enter. After you do this, climb the stairs immediately in front of you. Otherwise, circle around back and climb up the steps by the AC unit to get up to the roof.

Here, you can look down on the penthouse through the sky windows. Over the edge, you’ll see the balcony of the penthouse. Climb down the yellow ladder to your right, and you’ll be on the balcony, which you can use to sneak into the penthouse. Take out the Tyger guards in here stealthily or guns-blazing, whatever you want.

How to join the meeting

From here, you can walk into a room where you’ll find Maiko, Hiromi, and two other Tyger Claw bosses viewing a braindance. This is when Maiko reveals her twist. She wants to take out Hiromi in front of the other Tyger Claw bosses to rise in status in their eyes. She also wants to run Clouds not as a worker collective—but to assume all power herself. She believes showing just how ruthless she is is the only way to demonstrate her authority, essentially revealing that the work you’ve done for her was under different pretenses than you realized.

Judy comes in by telecommunication, expressing disdain that this is how things have gone. You are then given four choices: help Maiko complete her plan and accept her payment, help Maiko complete her plan and not take her pay, thwart Maiko’s plan and spare her, or thwart Maiko’s plan and kill her. The choice you make in the Pisces quest will impact your relationship with Judy Alvarez.