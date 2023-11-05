Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the Full Disclosure quest

The Full Disclosure quest is a Side Job in Cyberpunk 2077 that you might encounter in the game’s second act. It sees you retrieving a databank for netrunner Sandra Dorsett, but it isn’t as simple as grabbing the bank and delivering it with ease.

Here’s how to complete the Full Disclosure quest in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to access the Full Disclosure Side Gig in Cyberpunk 2077

The Full Disclosure side gig in Cyberpunk 2077 becomes available to you after you’ve completed the “Double Life” main job. Sandra, who you previously saved from some Scavs, will hit you up for a job that you can take whenever you want. Apparently, when she was under capture by the Scavs, they decided to keep her databank, and she needs it back pronto.

This quest takes place at the same location that the Last Login quest takes place in. You can actually set it up so that you can complete these two quests in one shot.

How to complete the Full Disclosure side job

Once you talk to Sandra, the location of the job—an apartment complex on Eisenhower Street that serves as Charles Ripperdoc’s basement—will appear on your map. Head over to this to get the quest started.

There are a few ways to get into this complex to start the quest. You can walk through the door around the back that’s guarded, find another door you can force open with at least five points in Body stat, or if you have Tech Ability of at least seven, you can get in through the front door.

When you get in, there will be a small gang of enemies inside on the first floor that you’ll have to deal with. You can choose to take them out stealthily, go in guns-blazing and alert them, or sneak past them. Though you can complete this quest any way you want, we suggest sneaking around, especially if you have a build that optimizes Cool like a Stealth Ninja build.

The message from Nightcorp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll find the databank at the center of this floor on top of an Arasaka crate right next to a guard sleeping on a table. After you secure the databank, sneak back out of the building and call up Sandra.

To receive a better reward from Sandra later, hack the chip (considering that your Intelligence is high enough). You can do this by heading into the “journal” option of your main menu and selecting “Shards”. From here, scroll down to the “Operation Carpe Noctem” shard and select the “Crack Shard” option.

Reading it will reveal Sandra has set up an AI as part of an operation to control the minds of members of Nightcorp, specifically targeting one member who seems to be displaying psychopathic behavior. Her next step is to install this on an actual member of Nightcorp.

After you do this, call Sandra up on your phone. She’ll give you a new location—her apartment—to drop the databank off at. By navigating your conversation with Sandra at the end here, you can maneuver a different outcome for yourself.

Choices at the end of the Full Disclosure quest

The final confrontation with Sandra in the Full Disclosure quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though narratively this ending doesn’t change anything for you, your choices can cause vast differences in outcome.

Approaching Sandra, she’ll ask you if you brought the databank to her. If you simply handed over the shard to her and don’t choose to hack the Shard like we laid out above, you’ll get the standard reward. If you just hand it over like this and you did hack the shard, she can tell and will give you a smaller reward.

If you pick another option, she’ll know you want to negotiate and you can get yourself a better reward. Saying “Conditioning people’s minds… that’s just evil,” will prompt her to give you a bigger reward than usual.

If you have seven Intelligence, you can tell exactly what she did though, and say “What daemons did you use?” This impresses her the most and prompts her to give you the best reward.

If you tell her that you’re trying to blackmail her, Sandra will become hostile immediately and attack you with the turret in the room. There’s no way to talk your way out of it from here, and you have to take her out to complete the quest.