Cyberpunk 2077: Should you confront Charles Bucks in the Last Login quest?

The Last Login quest in Cyberpunk 2077 sees you tracking down and stealing the data pad of a powerful corporate entity named Alois Daquin who screwed over Regina Jones. At the end of the quest, you have a decision to make involving one Charles Bucks.

Choosing whether to believe or confront Bucks for his claims that he’s been kidnapped can lead you down very different paths, so we’ve done both so you can choose the right option for your playthrough.

Before you decide whether you should confront Charlies Bucks in the Last Login quest in Cyberpunk 2077, you’re going to need to find the quest in the first place. You can get it by talking to Regina in the Kabuki market. She’ll send you to a building where she has tracked her laptop too and is the last place it connected to the net.

Note: This is a thievery mission, best suited to players with a high Cool stat who can sneak around efficiently.

The building is an apartment complex on Eisenhower street. You can get into it through a door that’s basically unguarded. Any enemies you encounter are on the other side of the building, so if you can sneak past them, you can get in without firing a bullet. This essentially continues inside the building, giving you the option to take out or sneak past any of the enemies you find.

The laptop can be found in the basement of the building, where you’ll encounter an enemy with the Clinic Access token you’ll need to complete the quest. Specifically it’ll be in a lab room with a guard in it.

You’ll find the laptop on a surgery table next to a grotesquely mutilated body—the body of Alois Daquin.

On the laptop there will be a message titled Last Chance Message from a man named Charles Bucks, a prominent Ripperdoc you might have encountered before in the city. The letter outlines Bucks’ dismay that the other party has stolen fluditrazepam, which is potentially lethal to them. It ends with an ominous threat, that if they don’t return it, they’ll be “on my table soon”.

Upstairs, you run into Charles Bucks, who will act surprised and horrified that you’re there. This is where you’ll make your choice.

Should you confront Charles Bucks in the Last Login quest in Cyberpunk 2077?

Ignore

If you aren’t interested, you can simply walk past Bucks and just deliver the laptop back to Regina. You weren’t sent to explore whatever is going on here, so you don’t need to pay it any mind. In fact, you don’t even need to read the message on the laptop.

Confront and believe

If you confront Bucks, he’ll say he was kidnapped and forced to do what his kidnappers said or he’d end up on the table. Choose to believe this, and you can interact with Charles Bucks and even buy some of his wares.

If you choose to confront and call out Charles Bucks for his lie, some more options will open up to you.

Confront and call out

After reading the message, it’s pretty clear that Bucks is lying. Tell him that you don’t believe him because you read his message and it’s become clear to you how he sources his cyberware: by harvesting it from others. From here, he’ll offer you a deal for discounted cyberware which you can choose to accept or decline.

Taking the deal

If you accept this deal, you gain access to a unique Sandevistan which will be perfect to use with a great bullet-time Ninja build. This is the option that I chose personally. Though it isn’t the most ethical decision, I wanted to complete my time-slowing bullet-time Ninja build. Ultimately, it didn’t betray the person who hired me, which is my main mercenary moral qualm. I was able to receive the money for the quest and get a deal on some awesome cyberware on the side—that’s good enough for me.

Declining the deal

If you decline the deal, you can choose to kill or beat up Charles here for his crimes. If you do so, his shop will no longer be open to you and you won’t have access to certain pieces of Cyberware in the game. In one of my playthroughs, his dead body even stayed there every time I tried to come back.

