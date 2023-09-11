Cyberpunk 2077 fans agree on 3 best games to play until Phantom Liberty DLC releases

We’re still a couple of weeks away from the release of Phantom Liberty, the first expansion of Cyberpunk 2077, and while the players eagerly await to join Night City once again, they have elected the top three games to play in the meantime.

If you’re into what happened in the gaming universe in the past weeks, it comes as no surprise that a lot of players waiting for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty are currently playing Baldur’s Gate 3, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, and Starfield. These games made quite a buzz since they were released, and they are keeping Cyberpunk 2077 fans busy, according to what they said on Reddit on Sept. 10.

“I’m at Ibis in AC6 such a cool game, and as a good ole CRPG fan had to start BG3 too,” one Cyberpunk 2077 fan wrote. “I loved Cyberpunk because it was basically a Bethesda game, and they’ve made several of my favorite games of all time, so obviously I’m about 50 hours into Starfield,” another fan wrote.

If you’re not playing any of these three games but want something to keep you busy until Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty releases, I highly recommend you to spend some great time in Starfield as it’s more similar to Cyberpunk than the others. This, of course, doesn’t take anything away from Baldur’s Gate 3 and Armored Core 6 as they’re both gems of their own genre.

The Cyberpunk community is quite hyped for the release of the Phantom Liberty DLC after its content was revealed. There are also a lot of players who have never given the game a chance again after the catastrophic release of the main game in 2020. The game has been patched to oblivion since then and is totally playable nowadays.

Phantom Liberty is coming out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC and all that fans hope is that CD Projekt RED delivers a good experience on day one.

