CD Projekt Red loads up on game dev talent for Cyberpunk sequel, Project Orion

While the end of 2023 and the start of 2024 have been marred by thousands of layoffs across the gaming industry, CD Projekt Red is putting together a team of industry veterans for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel and hiring across several roles.

Recommended Videos

In an official press release today, the company said it has put together a massive leadership team to work on Project Orion at the new CDPR Boston studio, featuring game dev veterans from some of gaming’s most successful and critically acclaimed titles. The producers, directors, and leads brought on by CDPR have worked on titles such as New World, Apex Legends, Hitman, Mortal Kombat, Control, Fable, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Hopefully we get to see Johnny again one day. Image via CD PROJEKT RED

Several of the leads who worked on both Cyberpunk 2077 and the Phantom Liberty expansion at the CDPR Poland offices are returning to work on the sequel as well. The sequel is “currently in the early stages of development,” according to the press release.

The company is also hiring across both of its North American studios in Vancouver, Canada and Boston, Massachusetts. CDPR is currently hiring for roles in design, programming, writing, art, and HR management that are all specific to Project Orion and the NA-based studios, though more listings are expected to be added over time.

Given all the layoffs that have plagued the gaming industry over the past year or so, it’s refreshing to see news about a massive studio hiring. Additionally, CDPR appears to have restored its status among gamers after the rough launch of Cyberpunk 2077. Both the game-changing 2.0 update and the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion were both received well, and the game even won Best Ongoing Game at the 2023 Game Awards.

In addition to a Cyberpunk sequel, CDPR is also working on an all-new The Witcher trilogy, a separate “innovative” new The Witcher title, and an all-new IP that is still in incubation.