Is Cyberpunk 2077 worth it?

Cyberpunk 2077 is quite possibly the most infamous launch of the last few years. CD Projekt Red’s futuristic RPG was ambitious, and it debuted to a ton of hate and criticism. But is it worth picking Cyberpunk 2077 up several years later?

The success of CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3 immediately put the announcement of Cyberpunk 2077 under the microscope. After a long time in development, the time finally came to release Cyberpunk 2077 in December 2022, and needless to say, it did not go well.

It had an innumerable amount of bugs, glitches, technical issues, and a choppy frame rate, and that barely scratches the surface. Refunds were demanded in droves, and the lauded developer’s reputation was suddenly kicked to the ground and shoved into a pile of wet dirt.

Fast-forward a few years, and the RPG is unrecognizable from what it once was, so is it worth picking up and playing Cyberpunk 2077 now?

Should you buy Cyberpunk 2077 now?

The medics have done all they can to revive Cyberpunk 2077. Image via CD Projekt Red

I can confidently say that if you haven’t already, then you definitely need to buy Cyberpunk 2077. If you have bought it and played it previously, then it’s absolutely worth revisiting for another playthrough.

Cyberpunk 2077 at launch

Now, this is obviously all subjective, and my opinion might seem controversial, but I had Cyberpunk 2077 when it first came out, and was fortunate to get a PS5 on launch. I got to experience a much more enjoyable version of the game than what PS4 and Xbox One owners had to contend with.

Was it ridden with bugs and crashing issues still? Oh my goodness, yes. It was comical. But the 40 to 50 hours I had with it featured a ton of great moments and satisfaction. I don’t regret buying it, I had a ton of fun with it, and I would’ve recommended it even in 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 now

Writing this in 2023, and it’s hard to believe that Cyberpunk 2077 is the same game. If you’ve been living under a rock since it debuted, CD Projekt Red has spent the better part of three years righting all the wrongs that, honestly, shouldn’t have been there when it first hit the scene.

Here’s a “short” list of some of the differences between then and now:

Bazilions of bug and quest progression glitches fixed

Much improved police

Overhauled Perk system

Improved AI

Better driving mechanics and car handling physics

NPCs and crowds react more naturally and more realistically to happenings around them

Tons of new cosmetics, guns, vehicles

The introduction of Apartments to buy and customize

V’s phone is no longer an erratic, irritating mess

Transmog

A more fluid and easy-to-use map

Drastic changes to love interests e.g. Panam and Judy, and how you can develop your relationship with them.

Cross-progression

The list honestly goes on and on, and to its credit, CD Projekt Red has restored mine, and a lot of other people’s faith.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC

If all that wasn’t enough, you can now buy the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC to pile even more gameplay on top of the original.

With a returning Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand and the acquisition of Idris Elba, this was a big moment for CD Projekt Red. Thankfully, the development of DLC, in addition to fixing the base game, was a shrewd move as the new content launched to rave reviews. Phantom Liberty adds new features, along with many more side quests, and story content.

You need to buy Cyberpunk 2077

The current incarnation of Cyberpunk 2077 is so far gone from its predecessor that it’s almost a tiny spec in the rearview mirror at this point. If I’m being mega critical, the Cyberpunk 2077 we have now is the one we should’ve had at launch.

You know what they say though, better late than never. So wake up samurai, we have a city to burn, and it’s breathtaking.