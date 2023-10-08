Anyone who’s played Cyberpunk 2077 knows that the game throws so many options at you that it’s impossible to grab them all in one play through. To get the most out of the game, you need to take one path and stick to it, centering all of your attributes, perks, and weapons around one build.

But what are the best builds in the game? There are lots to choose from, so this article will walk you through the strongest options.

The best builds in Cyberpunk 2077

Bullet-Time Ninja

A slash of the Katana. Image via CD Projekt Red

That’s right, there’s a build that lets you use bullet time, straight out of The Matrix, and it’s the center of one of the best Cyberpunk 2077 builds. The Bullet-Time Ninja is all about moving as fast as possible, slowing down time, and dodging bullets as you dash to your enemies and take them out with a single slash of your katana.

This build is all about optimizing your Reflexes—all of your most important perks are in that tree. Max out Reflexes as quickly as possible and grab every movement-based perk you can, then give yourself some blade perks and finishers to top things off. Your second-most important attribute is Tech Ability, which allows you to use Kerenzikov—a powerful implant that slows time when you aim during a slide, dodge, or dash.

Hack n Slash Netrunner

Quickhacking. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There’s a unique mechanic in Cyberpunk 2077 called quick-hacking that effectively lets you become a cyber-sorcerer. Quick-hacking relies on your Intelligence attribute and allows you to upload hacks to opponents that can kill them, redirect their movement, and more. If you center your build around this mechanic, you’ll have a great time playing as a Hack n Slash Netrunner.

This build is even more effective when you use the Monowire, a unique weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 that lets you spread your uploaded hacks between opponents by melee attacking them.

Savage Solo Slugger

Bat warrior. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Sometimes, brawn beats brain. If you enjoy charging through enemy lines and smashing faces with a baseball bat, the Savage Solo Slugger build is for you. This one’s all about hulking up your ability to take and deal damage through your Body attribute, with perks that let you charge into combat and barrel through opponents before bludgeoning them to death.

To make things even funnier, this build works excellently with the Gorilla Arms cyberware that lets you punch with deadly force. When you reach the apotheosis of the Body skill tree, you can even start throwing enemies into each other and knocking them down like chrome dominos.

About the author