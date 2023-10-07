Cyberpunk 2077: Best Savage Slugger Solo build

One of the best parts of Cyberpunk 2077 is just how customizable the game is. Though it comes in the mask of a fast-paced first-person shooter, Cyberpunk truly is an RPG at heart.

Some players want to approach the game from a perspective of brawn over brains—to run up to enemies and knock them out with a swift punch, a swing of a hammer, or blast of a shotgun.

If this sounds up your alley, you might be a Solo Slugger, which means you’ll need a hand choosing your attributes, perks, Cyberware, and weapons.

Cyberpunk 2077 Savage Solo Slugger build tips

Attributes

The first thing you need to do when making a Cyberpunk 2077 Savage Solo Slugger is that Body is going to be your main attribute. Body increases your Blunt weapon attacks (the bread and butter of this build).

Here’s how you should dish out your starting attributes for the Solo Slugger build in Cyberpunk 2077.

Body Reflex Intelligence Tech Cool Seven Six Three Four Three

This build is all about closing the gap between you and your opponents as quickly as possible and using the effects of blunt weapons to stun your opponents, knock your opponents down, throw them into each other, and build up your Stamina.

This will also help you out with your efficiency with shotguns, which are going to be your ranged weapon of choice for this build. Your secondary attribute is going to be Reflexes so you can rush up to your enemies quickly. Perks like Dash will help you in your maneuvering and attacking enemies.

As a tertiary option, go for Tech Skill. Cyberware will help you equip armor to eat damage for enemies and stay on your mad Slugger rampage.

Perks

Blunt Weapons are best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first perk you can unlock, Painkiller, will allow you to slowly regenerate health. The Savage Solo Slugger build is a tank build, so being able to reliably keep trucking when you get hit is key.

However, the real advantage of the Painkiller perk is that it opens you up to Adrenaline Rush when you get to 15 Body. Adrenaline Rush allows you to enter a berserker-like state and rush down your enemies to take them out with a swing of your blunt weapon.

But the most key aspect of this build is the Pro Wrecking Ball perk at Body level nine. This perk, along with the Gorilla Arms Cyberware below, is central to this build. This allows you to barrel into enemies when you’re dashing at them by throwing up a block, which does blunt damage to your enemies and has a good chance to knock them down. Clapback then gives you a 100 percent likely chance of getting the knockdown effect in.

Rushing down your enemies and overwhelming them even though you’re a single person who doesn’t even have a gun is the intended effect of this build. When you get to 20 body, unlock the Finisher: Savage Sling perk. This allows you to finish off a hurt enemy by tossing them into potential other enemies, regenerating some health for you.

Grab a few perks in the shotgun perk tree when you have space for it as well. However, you might want to grab some Reflexes perks first.

The very first perk you can unlock in the Reflexes skill tree is called Slippery, and it makes you more difficult to shoot when you move fast. Though this is a tank build, you’ll be moving quickly at all times, and dodging bullets is always a plus.

In the Reflexes perk tree, build your way to the Dash and Air Dash perks. Though these are more associated with other builds like Bullet-Time Ninja, anything that helps you get closer to your opponents is a plus. Make sure you grab the Gorilla Arms exclusive perk Limiter Removal as well, which can help you knock your opponents down.

Skills

So you could probably guess, you’re going to want to go with the Solo skill tree. It can increase your damage with Gorilla Arms, health, damage, the effects of Adrenaline, and more.

Weapons

This build is all about brute force and blunt weapons. Equipping yourself with blunt weapons will maximize the potential of the skills you made use of. Making use of blunt weapons that have a chance to stun, like the Gold Plated Baseball Bat, is extra great. You can go with a weapon as strong as the Sasquatch Hammer, but it will slow you down which isn’t what we’re going for here.

It’s not your focus, but as long as you’re leveling up your Body attribute, your proficiency with shotguns is going to increase. You can’t bring a baseball bat to every gunfight, so if you’re going to pick up a gun, why not make it a shotgun?

The Headsman is better than a lot of options because when you upgrade it you can add a scope to it. Early on in the game, however, Guts is an easy shotgun to obtain that packs a punch.

Cyberware

We’ve mentioned it a few times so far but there really is only one choice of Cyberware here.

The Gorilla Arms is a unique type of Cyberware that forms the basis of this dynamic build. They automatically increase your Body Attribute by four, allowing you to punch way above your weight class. That means that if you aren’t naturally able to carry a certain weapon, the Gorilla Arms can give you that extra boost.

The Gorilla Arms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

They’re lightweight, despite their hard-hitting nature, which will keep you moving quickly and give you space for armor. They also have a chance to cause bleeding when you hit opponents with them, and with the Epicenter perk, you can use it to smash the ground to let out an area attack.

About the author