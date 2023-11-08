Best cyberdecks in Cyberpunk 2077, ranked

If you want to maximize your build in Cyberpunk 2077, you’re going to need one of the best cyberdecks. But with so many to choose from, it can be tough to know which to pick. This guide will walk you through your best options.

The six best cyberdecks in Cyberpunk 2077

Tetatronic Rippler

The Tetatronic Rippler can turn any Netrunner into a veritable monster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Tetatronic Rippler is widely considered the best cyberdeck in almost any ranking of the best Cyberpunk 2077 cyberdecks.

This deck increases damage done by quickhacks by 15 percent, which makes it essential for any Hack N’ Slash Netrunner build. It also decreases the amount of time it takes for you to upload quickhacks by 75 percent, turning you into a cyber gunslinger.

This cyberdeck also decreases your RAM requirements for uploading quickhacks and slows down your cooldown time. It even helps you upload the Reboot Optics and Weapon Glitch quickhacks to opponents when you close in on them.

This cyberdeck is a game-changer. It turns the Netrunner build from a fun side option into one of the best builds in the game. Unfortunately, it’s a little expensive, requiring you to shell out 35K eddies to access it.

Arasaka MK5

The Arasaka MK5 is amazing for any stealth build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Arasaka has a slightly different effect but is almost just as good. This one reduces RAM cost for stealth-based quickhacks, making it great for any sort of cyberninja build. It also makes it harder for your opponents to trace your location, so you can attack and then fall back into the shadows like a true ninja would.

The Overclock perk, which you can unlock once you hit 15 Intelligence, lets you upload many quickhacks at once without trace progress increasing. If you combine that with the powers of the Arasaka Mk5, you’re practically unstoppable.

This deck also does standard Cyberdeck things like boosting RAM from takedowns and the ability to perform quickhacks while scanning.

Though you’ll need high street cred, this one only costs 16,000 eddies, making it a much more affordable option, and the best bang for your buck in the game.

Fuytsuki Tinkerer MK.3

The Fuytsuki Tinkerer is great for spreading quickhacks to take out many opponents. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another great choice for cyberdecks is the MK.3 cyberdeck, which you can purchase from the Pacifica Ripperdoc out in the West Wind Estate neighborhood of the Pacifica district.

This is fantastic for helping you increase your RAM recovery rate, increase your quickhack spread distance, and most uniquely, increase the duration of your combat quickhacks by 40 percent. This means the Fuytsuki is an offense-forward option, allowing you to ruthlessly deal out tons of damage as quickly as possible. This is the only cyberdeck in the game that can do this for you.

For this unique privilege, you’re going to need to shell out 25,000 eddies and have a Street Cred of at least 37. This makes it a good in-between option if you don’t have quite enough for the Tetatronic Rippler.

Biotech Σ MK.3

The Biotech MK.3 gives you many slots for quickhacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is another great option for a combat-forward build when it comes to quickhacks. A heavy hitter, the Biotech Σ MK.3 increases your quickhack damage output by 20 percent.

This powerful Cyberdeck increases your damage not just through power, but through stamina as well. It increases your RAM to nine units per minute, allowing you to attack over and over again without letting up. If you’ve optimized your quickhacks to deal as much damage as possible this can turn you into a machine of death.

It also hits opponents for ten percent over time. When you hit an enemy that’s been infected with this over-damage with your Monowire, your strikes deal an extra 25 percent damage.

At only 16,000 eddies, this cyberdeck is one of the best for its price in the game.

NetWatch Netdriver MK.5

The Netdriver is perfect for taking out many opponents at once. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The NetWatch Netdriver is the jack-of-all-trades of cyberdecks, giving you many options for taking your opponents out. Like some of the above options, it renders your quickhacks harder to trace, making this a good choice for stealth builds.

On top of this, you can hack vehicles and upload hacks through items much easier than you would have been able to before. Your spread distance for quickhacks is also increased, allowing you to take on many opponents at once.

Perhaps its most unique feature is the rate of fire that it allows you. With the Netwatch Netrdriver, you can upload combat quickhacks to three opponents in a six-meter radius at once.

To gain access to this cyberdeck, you need to be at least at level 40 and pay 35,000 eddies.

Stephenson Tech MK.4

The Stephenson is great at making your quichacks last a long time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No list of the best cyberdecks is complete without mentioning the Stephenson Tech Mk.4. This will reduce your cooldown time by 45 percent, allowing you to cause more pain quickly. Your hack upload time will be decreased by 25 percent.

Most uniquely though, all your combat quickhacks will last 50 percent longer. This is the biggest boost in quickhack length in the game, which makes this one perfect for burning enemies up quickly. We recommend using this cyberdeck with a build that optimizes distance, taking your opponents out with rifle fire and long-lasting damage before they ever get close to you.

You can buy this from the Ripperdoc at the Wind West Estate after your street cred level hits 37—and if you have 35,000 eddies to spare.