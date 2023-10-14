Best builds in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty comes with a whole host of new challenges for players to overcome, and every new challenge needs a new solution.

Sure, you might’ve decked out your build to weather the storm of bullets that Cyberpunk sends at you, but have you optimized yourself for Phantom Liberty? This article will walk you through the best builds you can choose on your journey through Cyberpunk 2077’s critically acclaimed DLC.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 builds for Phantom Liberty

Stealth Ninja

They won’t even know what hit them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty bills itself as a spy-thriller, so what’s a better pick for the best build than a Stealth Ninja? Ninjas in Cyberpunk are about pumping up your Cool and Reflexes attributes to make sure you stay out of sight and move quickly.

As far as perks go, the Cool tree is what you should live for. The Feline Footwork perk lets you move faster while crouched, which helps you stay undetected and sneak up on your foes. The Ninjutsu perk is the heart of the build, as it lets you sprint while crouched.

Bullet-Time Ninja

You’ll be a blur. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bullet-Time Ninja build is less about stealth and more about slowing down time and deflecting bullets back at opponents. This build also focuses on Reflexes, but instead of Cool, your secondary attribute will be Technical Ability so you can use Cyberware to slow down time.

As for perks, focus on moving. The middle perk in the Reflexes perk tree will allow you to Dash, Air Dash, and make better use of Kerenzikov—a device that lets you slow down time while sliding, dodging, or dashing. You should also focus on blades, and grab yourself the perks that will let you deflect bullets back at opponents.

Hack N’ Slash Netrunner

See the Matrix. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Hack N’ Slash Netrunner is one of the most unique builds in the game. It’s all about controlling the battle from afar, and taking out enemies with Quickhacks.

This build is all about Intelligence and optimizing your Quickhack potential. Second-most important is the Technical Ability skill, which works allow you to use as much Cyberware as possible to make your quickhacks even stronger.

As far as your perks go, you’ll going to want to take the ones that will increase your Quickhacking ability, like Optimization and Eye in the Sky. With perks like Hack Queue and Queue-Acceleration, you can hack faster and more often.

