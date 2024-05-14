How to solve the train puzzle in Crow Country

Early in your Crow Country adventure, you encounter an enticing train puzzle with limited clues. Acting as both a safehouse and a challenging puzzle area, Mara uses the Train Room as a place of refuge—that is until she gets her hands on the Data Disk.

Recommended Videos

While you discover the train puzzle very early on in Crow Country, the path to solving it is far longer than you’d initially expect. In true retro horror fashion, the train puzzle has many steps before you get to the nitty-gritty of unlocking its lucrative reward—the Flamethrower.

Where to find the floppy disk in Crow Country

A crucial item that’s easily missable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s vital you find the Data Disk in Crow Country as it’s used to solve multiple puzzles. Embarrassingly, I didn’t spot the breaker inside the Arcade, which set me back massively, even though I had the Silver Key for an entire hour before finding the keyhole. You cannot get the Data Disk without obtaining the Silver Key.

The Silver Key is inside the chest in Neptune’s Palace Restaurant of the Ocean Kingdom. You need to use the Trident and lure the sea monsters in the tank to look at the center of the room, directly in front of the chest. Standing here with the Trident will entice the monsters to sing and unlock the chest inside Neptune’s Palace. The colors atop the chest must glow green for the chest to open. The Silver Key unlocks multiple doors across each Crow Country region, but for now, we need to use it on the Arcade breaker.

Insert the Silver Key into the Arcade breaker to restore power in this room. The note on the coin machine reveals an arcade game-related puzzle. Here, each game is paired against one another, with one game having double the points of the other. You need to play each game and get the following scores to unlock the coin machine slot:

Mermaid: 2

Dolphin: 4

Boat: 8

Shark: 16

Alternatively, you can find the puzzle diagram inside the side room, beside the Lounge for the code: one (Mermaid), two (Dolphin), four (Boat), and eight (Shark). Either method works to solve this puzzle. You simply need to double your score while playing each game in the correct order.

Play some games within a game and take a breather from the horrors outside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to the coin machine and interact with it once you’ve doubled each line of the puzzle clue. Your score is noted above the “CHANGE” display. Mara can pick up the Data Disk out of the coin slot when you have the correct scores.

Crow Country: Train puzzle solution

All of the clues are right in front of you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to the Crow Country section on the map (at the beginning of the game) now that you have the Data Disk. Find the Train Room by referring to the map or look out for the building with a train sign outside of it. The Train Room provides very little information on how to solve its train puzzle. Your task is to work out Orion’s Odyssey code, determined by the order of the train cars.

The only information given to solve this puzzle is the train car order, shown by the full train sitting stationary on the tracks and the two levers on the parallel track. The two levers are enough to reveal three out of four train car names and colors. This is what we know based on the display and corresponding trains that run through the track upon pulling each lever:

Arabella : Orange car

: car Bernadette : Yellow car

: car Deliliah: Blue car

Figuring out what style of car matches each color of stationary train tells us that the green and final car has to be C, because A, B, and D correspond to the other train cars.

Use your deductive skills to find the code. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the train is ordered by the colors yellow, blue, orange, and green, the order for the train puzzle and the solution for Orion’s Odyssey is translated to B D A C.

Crow Country: Train puzzle reward

Burn baby burn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your reward for solving this Crow Country puzzle is the Flamethrower. This not only deals damage to enemies, but is useful in uncovering passageways by burning down wooden doors. It is one of multiple weapons in Crow Country you can discover, alongside gaining the much-needed Flamethrower upgrade from one of 15 secrets. This upgrade, however, isn’t essential or compulsory for completing the game, but it will get you one step closer to achieving S-Rank in your playthrough.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more