Where to find the Trident in Crow Country

A complicated journey for a single-use item.
Published: May 14, 2024 09:17 am

Perhaps the most multi-layered puzzle in Crow Country, the hunt for the Trident is a lengthy process for a single-use item. While it’s compulsory that you find this item, its single usage may make you wonder if it’s worth all the effort.

Here is our guide on how to get the Trident in Crow Country.

Crow Country: How to get the Woeful Mask

Witchwood entrance in Crow Country
Clear the branches by finding the Woeful Mask. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Trident is locked inside Witchwood’s maze. Unlike Fairytale Town, a place with multiple locked points of interest, Witchwood is the only locked area of Haunted Hilltop. You need the Bronze Key to access this sector. The note regarding the lost Trident from Neptune’s Palace points you to the Witchwood, a locked area that is only accessible with the Woeful Mask in hand.

The journey to obtaining this mask is a long one if you don’t know where to look. Locked behind multiple small puzzles, the Woeful Mask is perhaps the hardest item to get in Crow Country. Thankfully, all puzzles reside inside the Fairytale Town and Haunted Hilltop. You need three items to get the Woeful Mask from the Dig Site, these are:

ItemLocationPuzzle solution
ChainSwan BoatsGo to the Haunted Manor and complete the clock puzzle with the demon’s head in the middle by inputting the times “10:20” and “11:15” into the two clocks. You need the Crank Handle to complete this puzzle. Pick up the Gemstone and use it on the left wheel inside the Swan Boats room. Navigate the swan around the rotating duck device and bring to the hole in the fence to pick up the Chain.
Crank HandleUtility CorridorGo to the Haunted Manor and input the code “DEAD” into the piano to unlock the Utility Corridor. Use code “1872” on the safe to obtain the Crank Handle.
GasolineNo puzzle for this one. Gasoline is a randomly dropped item you can find. We recommend searching the Staff Hallway for this.
Burning the ice on the end of the chain for the Dig Site puzzle
A puzzle with three items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Remember to use the Bronze Key to unlock the little house via the mailbox for the Dig Site. Use the Crank Handle on the pipe leading into the Dig Site hole, the Chain on the machinery with the wheel, and the Gasoline on the stationary flamethrower. Turn the pipe on first, then spin the wheel to reel in the line, and finish off by melting the ice to grab the Woeful Mask.

Crow Country: Trident location

Use the Woeful Mask on the door handle to the right of the Witchwood entrance in Haunted Hilltop. The branches move so you can head inside the Witchwood maze. You need to navigate around the maze to reach its center and the water bowl.

The path is relatively simple as you need to follow each stone pedestal and rotate them so the symbol on top changes. The first pedestal needs to show a Star, the second an Eye until you get to the other side of it to turn it into a Spiral.

Then, circle around to the right until you are behind the first stone you changed. Switch this from a Star to an Eye. This takes you close to the maze’s center, where you need to switch the final stone to a Star. Go to the water bowl and keep reaching until you hit the bottom and grab the Trident.

Beware the maze, as it will fill with enemies when you try to leave Witchwood.

Crow Country: Where to use the Trident

Using the Trident to get the sea creatures of Neptune's Palace to sing
Head to Neptune’s Palace to use the Trident. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Trident has a single use, even though it will stay in your inventory for the rest of the game. You need to take it to Neptune’s Palace and use it to lure all four sea monsters in the restaurant tanks to sing. Tap on any tanks where the sea monster is facing the wrong way. You want all four monsters to look at the center of the room, between the closest table and the treasure chest. Once all four lights on the chest turn green, the chest will open for you to pick up the Silver Key.

