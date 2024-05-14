Where to find the Trident in Crow Country

Perhaps the most multi-layered puzzle in Crow Country, the hunt for the Trident is a lengthy process for a single-use item. While it’s compulsory that you find this item, its single usage may make you wonder if it’s worth all the effort.

Recommended Videos

Here is our guide on how to get the Trident in Crow Country.

Crow Country: How to get the Woeful Mask

Clear the branches by finding the Woeful Mask. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Trident is locked inside Witchwood’s maze. Unlike Fairytale Town, a place with multiple locked points of interest, Witchwood is the only locked area of Haunted Hilltop. You need the Bronze Key to access this sector. The note regarding the lost Trident from Neptune’s Palace points you to the Witchwood, a locked area that is only accessible with the Woeful Mask in hand.

The journey to obtaining this mask is a long one if you don’t know where to look. Locked behind multiple small puzzles, the Woeful Mask is perhaps the hardest item to get in Crow Country. Thankfully, all puzzles reside inside the Fairytale Town and Haunted Hilltop. You need three items to get the Woeful Mask from the Dig Site, these are:

Item Location Puzzle solution Chain Swan Boats Go to the Haunted Manor and complete the clock puzzle with the demon’s head in the middle by inputting the times “10:20” and “11:15” into the two clocks. You need the Crank Handle to complete this puzzle. Pick up the Gemstone and use it on the left wheel inside the Swan Boats room. Navigate the swan around the rotating duck device and bring to the hole in the fence to pick up the Chain. Crank Handle Utility Corridor Go to the Haunted Manor and input the code “DEAD” into the piano to unlock the Utility Corridor. Use code “1872” on the safe to obtain the Crank Handle. Gasoline – No puzzle for this one. Gasoline is a randomly dropped item you can find. We recommend searching the Staff Hallway for this.

A puzzle with three items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Remember to use the Bronze Key to unlock the little house via the mailbox for the Dig Site. Use the Crank Handle on the pipe leading into the Dig Site hole, the Chain on the machinery with the wheel, and the Gasoline on the stationary flamethrower. Turn the pipe on first, then spin the wheel to reel in the line, and finish off by melting the ice to grab the Woeful Mask.

Crow Country: Trident location

Turn the stone so that it shows a Star. Screenshot by Dot Esports Turn this stone to a eye symbol on the pedestal. Screenshot by Dot Esports Once you are on the other side of the previous stone, switch its symbol to a spiral. Screenshot by Dot Esports Circle around to the first stone on the outer perimeter and switch it from a Star to an Eye. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head to the center and switch the final stone to a Star. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use the Woeful Mask on the door handle to the right of the Witchwood entrance in Haunted Hilltop. The branches move so you can head inside the Witchwood maze. You need to navigate around the maze to reach its center and the water bowl.

The path is relatively simple as you need to follow each stone pedestal and rotate them so the symbol on top changes. The first pedestal needs to show a Star, the second an Eye until you get to the other side of it to turn it into a Spiral.

Then, circle around to the right until you are behind the first stone you changed. Switch this from a Star to an Eye. This takes you close to the maze’s center, where you need to switch the final stone to a Star. Go to the water bowl and keep reaching until you hit the bottom and grab the Trident.

Beware the maze, as it will fill with enemies when you try to leave Witchwood.

Crow Country: Where to use the Trident

Head to Neptune’s Palace to use the Trident. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Trident has a single use, even though it will stay in your inventory for the rest of the game. You need to take it to Neptune’s Palace and use it to lure all four sea monsters in the restaurant tanks to sing. Tap on any tanks where the sea monster is facing the wrong way. You want all four monsters to look at the center of the room, between the closest table and the treasure chest. Once all four lights on the chest turn green, the chest will open for you to pick up the Silver Key.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more