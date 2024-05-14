How to solve all secret puzzles in Crow Country

Crow Country has its fair share of secrets. While the gates to Crow Country close off to the public, the Guests remain locked inside blood-stained walls, left to rot at the effects of the Roots. From Magnum Ammo to Mara upgrades, the secrets aren’t compulsory to find but are highly effective if unlocked.

Recommended Videos

Crow Country has 15 secrets you can discover as you explore the abandoned theme park. Secrets are either locked behind multi-step puzzles or tucked away from the unobservant eye. Locating the Map of Secrets (separate to the 15 secrets) gives clear insight on where to find each secret by pinpointing its location on the map. While all secrets lie on the Surface, you aren’t given any extra information outside of the classic “x marks the spot.”

Here’s where to find all 15 secrets and how to solve the Crow Country secret puzzles. Discovering these will give you multiple achievements as each secret is uncovered. Secrets will either give you a unique weapon, an upgrade for said weapon, or precious Magnum Ammo. Let’s get into it.

Where to find all 15 secrets in Crow Country

Mush Room puzzle

Follow his story. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlock the Mush Room by breaking the walking cane that’s keeping the Theatre shut tight. You must enter the Haunted Hilltop using the Bronze Key, complete the Haunted Manor and enter the Staff Hallway, to circle around to the Theatre. Once done, head to the giant mushroom head that is now open. Go inside and complete the mushroom puzzle by consuming all six mushrooms on the dining table.

Dig Site secret

Check the bucket beside this machine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need the Bronze Key by completing the Fairy Pond puzzle at the start of the game. Input the code 3184 to the Tree Lady, head inside to the pond area and turn the valve six times to pull the lever on the pressure gauge behind the curtain. Shoot the target under the water for the Tree Lady to emerge from the pond. Pick up the Bronze Key and use it on the little house mailbox. Go into the Dig Site and investigate the bucket next to the stationary machinery that requires a Chain to operate.

Train Room puzzle

Use your deductive skills to work out the code. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Train Room requires the Bronze Key and Data Disk to complete it. You need to solve the train puzzle by inputting the code B-D-A-C into the computer in the back with the Data Disk. This is a late-game item and you will likely find more secrets before uncovering this one.

Witchwood secret

Tucked away in the corner of your vision. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need the Woeful Mask to unlock Witchwood. The Woeful Mask resides in the drilled hole of the Dig Site. You need the Chain by solving the Swan Boat puzzle and the Crank Handle by opening the Utility Corridor safe behind the Haunted Manor. Finally, you need Gasoline (floor loot), normally found inside tall wooden crates.

Once you have the mask, use it to unlock Witchwood. Go inside and head to the left. The Magnum Ammo is in the second row of the maze, on the left-hand side, tucked away in a dead-end.

Dungeon secret

Just beyond the iron maiden. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dungeon secret is just beyond the iron maiden. Go into it and interact with the button to get to the other side. Go to the locked door and look to the right for the pigeon hole in the wall. The Magnum Ammo is here.

Haunted Hilltop secret

Eighth times the charm, apparently. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After unlocking the Haunted Manor by pulling the string on the doorbell five times, do the same again, but this time you want to ring the bell eight times. The window to the left will open out to show a small alcove. The Magnum Ammo is attached to the back of the fake glass.

Haunted Manor secret

There’s only so many four-letter words you can try. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go into the Haunted Manor and input “CAGE” into the piano. Go to the opposite side of the Manor, behind Dracula resting in his coffin, and interact with the small mushroom. You must have the Flamethrower to get this upgrade.

Ocean Kingdom Storage puzzle

Uncover more than just monsters while you play. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need the Flamethrower to burn away the Ocean Kingdom Storage wooden door. Head to the submarine and shoot the Octopus once (make sure your score is reset beforehand). Go to the right and interact with the image of the octopus to learn this species weight. Return to the Storage room and input the code 1825 into the scales where an octopus sits atop it. Be mindful of the creature that pops out of the hole in the floor if you get too close to it.

Ocean Kingdom Storage secret

Yes please. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go to the left of the Storage room, keeping back from the hole in the floor to avoid the creature lurking underneath. Speak to the little mushroom to get the Magnum upgrade. It’s best to wait until you pick up the Magnum inside the Gift Shop before interacting with the mushroom so you don’t take too long location every secret.

Gift Shop puzzle

Decent price of three toys honestly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need the Silver Key to access this room inside the Crow Country sector. The task is to find all toys corresponding to the note behind the counter and calculate the total amount these three items come to. These are as follows:

Haunted Hilltop stuffed toy : $5.50

: $5.50 Classic Crow Country rubber doll : $10

: $10 Fairytale Town action figure: $4.25

Input the final price of $19.75 (translated to 1975) into the cash register to obtain the .44 Magnum.

Gift Shop secret

This little guy is everywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open the glass cabinet next to the cash register (behind the counter) and interact with the small mushroom to get the Shotgun upgrade.

Staff Parking secret

Gotta go fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to use the Silver Key on Edward Crow’s car in the Staff Parking. Open the gift for Natalie’s 17th birthday to receive the Running Shoes that Mara can equip immediately.

Staff Hallway secret

I walked past this too many times until the monster helped me out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the small section in between the Staff Hallway and Fairy Pond. Interact with the panel in the wall that is ever so slightly a different color to the rest of the wallpaper. If the creature of the Staff Hallway is alive, he’ll leave a clear sign of a triangle with an exclamation point inside, crafted out of blood (we’re not sure where he gets all the blood from, but we don’t want to know). Inspect the animatronic crow and get as close as possible until Mara picks up the Magnum Laser.

The Crypt secret

An easy one to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go back to the Dungeon and use the Data Disk on the computer. The goal is to open the gate guarding Orphelia’s resting place inside The Crypt. Enter 2-2-1-2 into the Prisoner disk and run back into The Crypt to open Orphelia’s coffin. Keep interacting with it until Mara opens the drawing underneath to gather the Upgraded Medkit.

Toilet puzzle

The ultimate drain unblocker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final secret is found at the beginning of the game, but cannot be completed until much later on. You need the Acid Bottle by obtaining the Data Disk from the Arcade puzzle, and completing the Dungeon puzzle. Fill the bottle in the Underground and use it inside the second stall of the Toilet. The steps are as follows:

Get the scores 1-2-4-8 on the corresponding Arcade games (in order): Mermaid, Dolphin, Boat, and Shark. Insert the Data Disk into the Dungeon computer and input 0-2-1-2 (Mermaid cell) to obtain the Acid Bottle. Go to the Underground Root Friday room and use the Acid Bottle on the faucet to fill it. Return to the Toilet and pour the Acid Bottle into the second toilet bowl to dissolve the pile of bones.

Crow Country secret locations summarized

You need key items from other puzzles to find some of these. Screenshot by Dot Esports Showcased in the best order to find each secret. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Number Location Solution Reward One Mush Room Complete the mushroom puzzle. Handgun upgrade Two Dig Site Inspect the bucket beside the machinery that requires the Chain to function. Shotgun laser Three Train Room Complete the train puzzle. Flamethrower Four Witch Wood Locate the Magnum Ammo on the left side of the maze. Magnum Ammo Five Between the Dungeon and Staff Hallway In the pigeon hole next to the locked door. Magnum Ammo Six Haunted Manor Ring the Haunted Manor bell eight times. Magnum Ammo Seven Haunted Manor Enter CAGE into the piano and talk to the small mushroom behind Dracula. Flamethrower upgrade Eight Ocean Kingdom Storage Talk to the small mushroom on the shelving unit to the left. Gold-plated Magnum upgrade Nine Ocean Kingdom Storage Enter 1825 into the scales. Magnum ammo 10 Gift Shop Input 1975 into the cash register. .44 Magnum 11 Gift Shop Open the glass cabinet next to cash register and talk to the small mushroom. Shotgun upgrade 12 Staff Parking Open Crow’s car trunk with the Silver Key. Running Shoes 13 Between Staff Hallway and Fairy Pond Interact with the discolored panel in the wall and look closely at the animatronic crow. Magnum laser 14 The Crypt Input the code 2-2-1-2 into the Dungeon computer with the Data Disk and open Orphelia’s coffin inside The Crypt. Advanced Medkit 15 Toilet Use the Acid Bottle on the pile of bones in the second stall. Magnum Ammo

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more