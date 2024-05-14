Crow Country: How to solve the Dungeon puzzle and get the Acid Bottle

With four prisoners, one Acid Bottle, and multiple torture devices, Crow Country‘s Dungeon puzzle can feel like a complete dead end or an absolute death trap if you fail to spot the tucked-away computer.

Recommended Videos

The many puzzles of Crow Country take you from one sector of the theme park to another in an instant. While many are discoverable within the first hour of your search for Mr. Crow, you won’t be able to complete any until you find specific items. The Dungeon puzzle is one where you won’t be able to solve it until you find a late-game item, but doing so leads you directly to the vital Golden Key.

Here is how to complete the Dungeon puzzle and use the Acid Bottle in Crow Country.

Crow Country: Dungeon puzzle solution

The only puzzle clue points you to the Mermaid as the Prisoner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dungeon is the first location inside the Haunted Hilltop. Seemingly a dead end to any who enter, the iron maiden and cloth-covered computer are the only points of interest inside this room. Neither can be interacted with until you find specific items, but the key to the Dungeon puzzle falls in the computer’s mainframe. Without any means to use the computer, Mara needs to find the Data Disk to solve this puzzle.

While it isn’t fully explained, the Data Disk is a puzzle reward. You can only get this inside the Games Arcade of the Ocean Kingdom. This is the third region you unlock in Crow Country. The Arcade leads to the backstage area (west Staff Hallway) of Crow Country, linking Fairytale Town and Ocean Kingdom together as safe passage (so long as you kill the creature residing in the Staff Hallway.

You need to solve the Arcade puzzle by getting the scores 1-2-4-8 on the corresponding game types (in the order of Mermaid, Dolphin, Boat, and Shark). Interact with the coin machine inside the Arcade room to obtain the Data Disk. This is used for the Dungeon and Train puzzle.

Short and simple once you know which Prisoner to look out for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the Data Disk, return to the Dungeon and insert it into the computer. The Prisoner screen will load up, giving you four digits to correspond to body parts. The Prisoner is question is the Mermaid as this cell has the Acid Bottle inside it. Based on the hologram image of the Mermaid, the Prisoner code is revealed as

Legs: Zero

Arms: Two

Heads: One

Eyes: Two

The door will open when the screen reads 0-2-1-2. Be mindful that enemies and traps will be in this room as you enter. You can either evade them or take everything out with your bullets.

The Acid Bottle is useless in its original state, you need to fill the bottle by going Underground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next move is to go to the Underground using the nearest elevator to your location. It is easiest however to use the North West elevator and descend into the Underground so you are next to the Friday Root. Use the Acid Bottle on the Tank Faucet to the right of the small room where one of the Roots resides. The bottle will fill with an option to leave or turn off the acid-dripping faucet.

Where to use the Acid Bottle in Crow Country

I left the acid dripping out of the faucet in case the creature on the table came back to life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the full Acid Bottle in hand, head back to the Fairytale Town (first sector) and go into the Theatre. You should have opened this earlier, but if you somehow didn’t then you need to input the code DEAD into the Haunted Manor piano to enter the eastern Staff Hallway. This leads to Crow’s Office, Pike’s Office, the Dungeon, and Theatre.

Hmm…what do we do now? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pour the acid into the Theatre water tank and use the valve to turn on the sprinklers atop the wooden Fairy’s head. While this won’t destroy the head, it makes the wood fragile enough to decapitate the Fairy with your handgun. It sounds extreme, but it is imperative that you chop this wooden doll’s head off to unlock Crow’s Office.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more