Zews reportedly leaves Evil Geniuses

The Brazilian coach is reportedly on his way out of the North American team after a 14-month spell.

Wilton “zews” Prado will no longer be Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO head coach, according to a report by HLTV. The 33-year-old Brazilian has reportedly decided to leave the team over a difference of opinion regarding EG’s direction.

The two-time Major champion with Luminosity and later SK Gaming joined EG in April 2020 following the departure of Chet Singh after leaving MIBR. His arrival caused an immediate impact on the team as he helped them to win three tournaments in North America, but EG would struggle shortly thereafter when they traveled to play events in Europe at the end of the year.

If zews' exit is confirmed, it would be the third roster change for EG in a three-month span. The North Americans sold one of its best players Ethan Arnold to 100 Thieves' VALORANT in February and replaced him with former Complexity member Owen "oBo" Schlatter in March. The team's form didn't improve and Tarik was benched to create space for the arrival of the Polish rifler Michał "MICHU" Müller.

EG played in three tournaments ever since MICHU joined and finished last place in European tournament FunSpark ULTI Final and North American Regional Major Ranking (RMR) event cs_summit eight, but reached the semifinals of Snow Sweet Snow Three in Europe.

Stanislaw and company are set to play at IEM Summer, a $250,000 tournament in Europe that will kick off on Thursday, June 3. EG face Team Spirit in the opening round on June 3 at 7:20am CT.