YouTube banned YNk, moses, and SPUNJ’s CS:GO channel and nobody knows why

Talking Counter, a CS:GO podcast run by popular casters and analysts Chad “SPUNJ” Burchill, Jason “moses” O’Toole, and Janko “YNk” Paunović, has been removed permanently from YouTube today, according to SPUNJ.

They recorded 28 episodes in total and released the podcast on multiple platforms. Episode 28 was released on Feb. 1 on YouTube, with one listener warning that while listening to the episode featuring SPUNJ, YNk, and guest Conner “Scrawny” Girvan that the channel had been banned. This led to SPUNJ publishing a screengrab of the ban notification on Twitter.

The channel has been taken down due to “severe or repeated violations” of YouTube’s Community Guidelines and the removal is permanent, meaning that they won’t be able to access, possess, or create any other channels with the same email. When trying to access Talking Counter’s YouTube channel, the platform displays a message saying the channel has been removed due to violating the Community Guidelines.

In cases like this, YouTube never discloses the reasoning for the ban and only mentions that the channel in question has violated the Community Guidelines. SPUNJ said he never received any warning emails from YouTube.

“I’d also like to add there were no warning emails (at all) regarding vulgar language in previous episodes,” SPUNJ said. “So I don’t even think it was the use of profanity… baffled.”

Since SPUNJ commented on the issue on Twitter, an official YouTube account has joined his thread and asked for the channel’s official URL. It’s unclear if YouTube will revert the ban and it would likely only be done in case the removal was a mistake.

If YouTube doesn’t bring back the Talking Counter channel, SPUNJ, YNk, and moses will have to release Talking Counter only on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and AnchorFM moving forward, unless one of them creates a new account and try to upload the podcast on YouTube again.

