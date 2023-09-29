While PC gamers are enjoying Counter-Strike 2, Mac players have been left with nothing

CS2 has finally launched, though seemingly not for everyone. A Reddit post from Sept. 28 claims that Valve’s latest is unavailable for Mac users. “Valve took away a game MAC users paid for and didn’t even let them play the replacement. Wtf is this release,” read the post’s title, with the OP lamenting Valve’s decision.

CS2 isn’t a standalone release. It’s an engine update for the existing CS:GO title that migrated the game to Valve’s newly developed Source 2. It has, however, completely replaced CS:GO on Steam and was thus rendered unusable for some users, primarily those running Macs. Some CS2 fans in the replies defended Valve’s decision, saying the game needs extra polishing to run on systems other than Windows, such as Mac and Linux.

“Currently the Linux version allows you to see through smokes half the time due to a rendering bug. The Mac version can wait a while,” reads one of the replies. The Mac and Linux versions of CS2 are likely very similar, just like with CS:GO, and if the replies are anything to go by, it’s highly unstable.

Still, it’s not all grim and dark for CS players on Mac. According to SteamDB, a database tracking many of Steam’s systems, the Mac version of CS2 exists but hasn’t been made public. This indicates that Valve is actively working on and preparing a Mac release. Apple is also known for its extensive criteria for apps released on its platforms, which could be another setback delaying Valve’s Mac launch.

Whatever the case for Valve’s delay, it’s unlikely that CS2 will remain unavailable for long. Recently, a post by the official Counter-Strike Twitter account said that Valve’s servers are handling exceptional load due to the number of players chiming in for the latest version of the iconic shooter. With so many players taking an interest, it’s doubtful that Valve will isolate any platform from CS2.

About the author