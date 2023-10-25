What is MR12 in CS2? The differences between MR12 and MR15

One of the biggest changes in the Counter-Strike world when CS2 released was the change from MR15 to MR12. The “MR” stands for “Max Rounds,” and it denotes the maximum amount of rounds in one half of CS.

Max Rounds have changed in CS2 from previous versions of CS. The change has the ability to fundamentally affect how CS is played in the new era, and it’s not just due to the rounds. Here are all the ways the meta could change with the new MR12 format.

What is MR12 and how does it change CS2?

Put simply, CS2 is MR12, meaning there are 12 rounds in a half and that teams need to win 13 rounds in order to win a match in CS2. This is a change from CS:GO where matches were MR15, which meant a half lasted 15 rounds, and a team needed to win 16 for a match victory.

So, how does that change CS2?

Force and half buys could become more popular with MR12

In MR15, you simply have more total rounds to work with. There are ample opportunities to give a few rounds here and there with a full save, and not feel a huge hit to your chances of winning the game. With fewer rounds, you might see teams force buy (use all of their money to buy lower-quality weapons and armor) or half buy(buy down to a certain amount so you can have a better chance this round, while not harming your chances in the next round) more often. Sometimes, you just need rounds on the board.

Pistol rounds are now even more important in CS2

The pistol round is controversial in CS2. Fans of the deeply strategical elements of the game aren’t enthused with how winning the pistol can theoretically guarantee three rounds on each side. For example, if you lose the pistol round on T side and didn’t get the bomb down, the common call is to save all of your money so you can buy the third round. This will allow the CTs to farm you with upgraded guns, or maybe SMGs to get more money. It’s a very large amount of control over the opening rounds of the game, and with fewer rounds and no immediate economic changes on the horizon, the pistol round is even more necessary.

Screengrab by Dot Esports

No one really knows what will happen with the AWP in CS2

The AWP is one of the more expensive, and the most powerful, guns in the game. Fewer rounds mean fewer AWPs on the server, which will affect the competitive scene quite a bit. The competitive scene has designated players whose entire role revolves around being the best with the sniper rifle, and we’re still waiting to see how the meta will be affected.

With fewer rounds in MR12, could we see economic changes in CS2?

Most players who play CS at a high level already despise the CT economy. You’re up against the best of the automatic rifles, the AK-47 (only purchasable by the T-side players), your utility costs more, and both your rifles (the M4A4 and the M4A1-S) are more expensive. Your SMG of choice, the MP9, is more expensive than the T’s Mac-10. Playing as a CT is a nightmare, and fewer rounds come with fewer full buy rounds. The CTs are already at a financial disadvantage. We’re begging Valve to change the CT economy.

Games will be much shorter with MR12 in CS2

We end with the obvious one, your games at all levels will be shorter in CS2. There are much less rounds, and the professional and casual scenes will be affected. This change isn’t so bad, especially with overtime, as CS:GO games could drag on and on. Now you can get in and out quickly.

MR12 will force executes to be more refined than ever before in CS2

While there likely won’t be many complex tactics, as taking risks could be even more devastating, you will see teams’ executes become more refined over time. Having an efficient default strategy will make winning games much easier, and one of the hopes for MR12 is that fundamentals will be paramount. No one likes to see sloppiness in their executes and holds, and hopefully, impressively efficient CS is the style that will reign supreme.

