‘Welcome to Brazil’: CS:GO caster raps in IEM Rio Major song

One of the IEM Rio Major commentators, Harry “JustHarry” Russell, has made a rap track with Brazilian rapper MMAk, themed around the $1.25 million CS:GO tournament running in Brazil.

The song called ‘Made of Loucura’, which in English translated to “Made of Madness” features CS:GO professionals such as FalleN, boltz, and NAF. FalleN’s wife and NAF’s girlfriend also made guest appearances.

The music clip shows FalleN, boltz, NAF, JustHarry, and MMAK hanging on one of Rio de Janeiro’s beaches and also features snips of the IEM Rio Major crowd, which has been regarded as the best ever in CS:GO esports. The players were just chilling on the beach with their partners and accepted to take a part in the clip out of the blue, according to JustHarry.

“Today (and this whole major really) has just been too good,” JustHarry said on Twitter. “MMAK and Bruno on the music side, the ESL content squad (so unbelievably talented), Jani editing it all over 48 hours going big mode, the fans in the arena joining us. Everyone nailed it. What a special major.”

JustHarry’s duo Mmak has released other rap songs about Counter-Strike before but had been on a hiatus since February because he couldn’t make a living out of his musical career. MMAK has written songs for FURIA, MIBR, and Brazilian players like Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato and Epitácio “TACO” de Melo.

“I’m very happy to be a part of this, everyone that has already watched one of my streams or talked with me, knew that I always dreamed about doing something for the Major,” MMAK said. And this year I fulfilled this dream thanks to ESL.”

‘Made of Loucura’ is making quite a success in the CS:GO community, leading ESL and streamer fl0m to ask Valve to add the song to the game via its music kits.