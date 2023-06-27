Want to work with the CS:GO GOAT? NAVI is adding a new mastermind—and you can apply

CS:GO’s rostermania has now extended its arm to the members of the gaming community. NAVI is looking for a CS:GO analyst, and now you can deliver your insight directly to Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev himself.

The preferred analyst would most likely deliver a multitude of information pertaining to opponents’ strategies, counter-strats, and even areas where NAVI’s new-and-improved roster can develop. NAVI extended an invitation to qualified members of the esports community via a June 26 tweet, and as it turns out, anyone can apply.

Whether you’ll make the cut depends on if you can satisfy the long list of requirements. With any luck, “maybe” you’ll be able to tell s1mple how to play CS:GO and CS2. If you can speak proficient English, you’re off to a great start.

Candidates will have to detail their experience in the esports industry, as well as the current “tools” they use to analyze CS:GO matches. After completing the 12 questions regarding the reason for your submission, you can submit your application and await a response.

Who knows, maybe you’ll help take the NAVI camp back to its former 2020 glory.

Related: NAVI ownership allegedly changed hands behind closed doors 2 years ago and no one knew

Odds are you’ll have quite a stressful start ahead of you. NAVI’s reported new members Justinas “jL” Lekavicius, Mihai “iM” Ivan, and the new IGL Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen will initially have a few bumps in the road.

Since the squad was almost entirely comprised of Ukrainian players, the remaining members who’ve not played under an English-speaking IGL might need an adjustment period. Not only that, but a new IGL means there’ll likely be sweeping changes to play-books, that you’ll have to help devise.

Best of luck with your submissions. S1mple’s been far from the top dog this year, and maybe you can help him get there.

About the author