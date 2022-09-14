Vitality’s zonic points to 2 factors that led to the CS:GO team signing Spinx

Team Vitality’s acquisition of Lotan “Spinx” Goladi from ENCE was one of the biggest transfers in CS:GO over the summer break. Vitality’s coach Danny “zonic” Sørensen shed some light on why exactly the team chose the Israeli player.

The Danish coach pointed to two factors that were crucial in making the transfer, which he underlined in an interview with CS.Money. One of them was connected to difficulties in Vitality player roles, while the second was Spinx’s natural talent for CS:GO.

“We had some role clashes. And I think when you are an international team, there’s no excuse for you not to be able to find five players who are shining in their natural habitat,” zonic said. He added that dupreeh and misutaaa were sharing several roles and with Spinx in the squad, it’s much easier for Vitality to put players in their natural positions.

Zonic didn’t hold back when praising Spinx’s skills as well. “We saw what a big talent Spinx is: really good with the rifle, one of the best rifles in the first season of 2022,” he said. The Dane also pointed out that the addition of a young player like Spinx would be great for the future of Vitality. “[Some players are] getting older. So it was also to build for the future of this team.”

Vitality have played BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022 and the group stage of ESL Pro League season 16 so far with Spinx. While they failed to succeed in the former, they confidently secured first place in group A of EPL by winning all five series, overcoming squads like Natus Vincere, Spirit, and Ninjas in Pyjamas.