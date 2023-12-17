Vitality win BLAST Premier World Final as FaZe show no signs of life in the server

Vitality took home a dominating 2-0 victory over FaZe Clan to win the BLAST Premier World Final in Abu Dhabi. The tournament was the final big event of 2023 and featured the two best teams over the course of the year. It was a shame that only one decided to show up in the server.

The new-look FaZe Clan, who added Frozen before the finals began, failed to get more than seven rounds in either map. Vitality’s CT side was simply too much for FaZe Clan to overcome on their attacks, and FaZe’s CT side was equally unimpressive: they won a total of three rounds to Vitality’s 11.

FaZe Clan not gelling with their new roster isn’t an excuse, considering Vitality newcomer mezii is still warming up to his role in the server. Ultimately, while FaZe Clan has had a stellar start to the CS2 era, they’ll head home from BLAST World Finals with an embarrassing finals loss.

Vitality were spearheaded by their superstar AWPer, ZyWoO, who provided one of the goofiest highlights CS fans have seen in some time on Nuke.

But what's going on lmao? pic.twitter.com/Ze4MUapPoi — Team Vitality 🐝 (@TeamVitality) December 17, 2023

ZyWoO’s Hodor-inspired performance locked in what had to be a wildly frustrating round for FaZe Clan to lose. The red-and-black-clad squad only won two more rounds across Nuke. ZyWoO notched a staggering 1.69 HLTV 2.0 rating across both maps, with over 100 ADR to boot. On a day when FaZe showed some weaknesses, ZyWoO was right there to take advantage.

Vitality will head into the Major season with all the momentum in the world. PGL will host the Copenhagen Major in March of 2024, and both FaZe and Vitality will be favorites going into the competition. Vitality doesn’t seem like they have to change much, while FaZe might need a bit more time in the cooker before they can take serious shots at titles again.