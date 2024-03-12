Category:
Counter-Strike

Vitality superstar ZywOo pens new contract with CS2 team

The king is there to stay.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024 05:25 am
ZywOo of Vitality at the BLAST Paris Major.
Photo via Stephanie Lindgren for BLAST

With another CS2 transfer shuffle on the horizon, Team Vitality has made another announcement. But instead of changing its lineup, the organization extended ZywOo’s contract until 2026.

Recommended Videos

The new contract with the French superstar was announced on March 12, just a little less than a week before the start of PGL Copenhagen Major. Vitality are one of the few favorites in Denmark, especially since they will be defending their Major title from Paris in May 2023.

ZywOo is Vitality’s jewel. The French sniper earned his third award as HLTV’s best player of the year in 2023, catching up with s1mple. It’s all a result of hard work, with ZywOo leading Vitality to victory in Paris and being the main driving force behind the team for years.

Team Vitality, a Counter-Strike 2 team, celebrate its win with a trophy lift at BLAST Premier Fall Final 2023.
Vitality have already won a few trophies after the Paris Major. Photo via BLAST

On top of that, the 23-year-old says Vitality isn’t only a team to him but a “family.” “For me, since the beginning, it’s been Vitality forever,” he said in the announcement.

While Vitality’s roster has been changed substantially over the last couple of years, ZywOo and his French teammate apEX have been immovable. While the latter has been on in-game leading duties for a few years, ZywOo has stolen the spotlight in almost every tournament with his incredible precision and jaw-dropping stats.

The team will surely be hoping for ZywOo to put on his A-game in Denmark for the CS2 Major. While the competition begins on March 17, Vitality won’t join the fray until March 21 since they qualified directly to the Legends Stage.

Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.