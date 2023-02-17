Vitality star reportedly set to take break from CS:GO, making way for former G2 player

Team Vitality has made a surprising change to its CS:GO roster ahead of ESL Pro League Season 17.

An official document shared by ESL revealed that Vitality registered Audric “JACKZ” Jug for the tournament, standing in for Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen. The latter is reportedly taking a short break due to the birth of his child, according to HLTV.

Luckily for Vitality though, dupreeh is reportedly expected to return just in time for BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major RMR, which begins in early April.

The Dane will be replaced by a former G2 Esports player, who by no means lacks experience at the highest level of competition. JACKZ is currently an active HEET player, however, from December 2018 to August 2022 he was part of the G2 lineup that competed at the most important tournaments across the globe.

With G2, JACKZ came close to lifting some S-tier trophies. He was a part of the team when they reached PGL Stockholm CS:GO Major final in 2021. He also played in the grand final of IEM Katowice 2022 and IEM Cologne 2021, which G2 lost to FaZe Clan and Natus Vincere, respectively.

In ESL Pro League Season 17, Vitality have been slotted into Group C, where they will possibly face opponents such as FaZe, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and OG. Their first opponent in the bracket will be Grayhound.

The upcoming season of ESL Pro League is just a few days away, as it begins on Feb. 22.