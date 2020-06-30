Vitality reportedly sets $600,000 buyout for ALEX

French CS:GO team Vitality has established a $600,000 buyout for its former in-game leader ALEX, according to a report from French website 1pv.fr.

Many organizations would be interested in acquiring the services of the 24-year-old British captain, despite the high value of the buyout. Organizations such as FaZe Clan, Cloud9, c0ntact, Gen.G, and Cloud9 are or were among the orgs interested in negotiating with Vitality, according to 1pv.fr’s report.

None of these organizations, however, have made an official offer to Vitality at this point. Vitality said it’s “perfectly aligned” with ALEX regarding the transfer.

“As always, these things take time, but we are in discussion with several teams and things are progressing quite well,” Vitality told 1pv.fr. “We hope to be able to finalize negotiations in the coming weeks.”

ALEX has been on Vitality’s bench since March when he stepped down due to the intense traveling schedule before the coronavirus pandemic forced tournament organizers to switch from LAN to online play.

The 24-year-old preferred to stop playing before he suffered from burnout. His decision took the entire scene by surprise, but other players, such as gla1ve, Xyp9x, Kjaerbye, and olofmeister, have done the same thing this year due to symptoms related to burnout.

Vitality seemingly have found their groove lately. They were the runners-up at the BLAST Premier Spring Finals this month. That means it’s unlikely that ALEX will return to Vitality’s lineup at this point, especially because of the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments for the ESL One Rio Major in November.

ALEX, on the other hand, has been keeping an eye out for offers outside of the French scene. He may prefer to play for an international squad, according to 1pv.fr.