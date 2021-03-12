Vitality benches Nivera, returns to 5-man roster

French organization Vitality returns to its year-old roster after benching 19-year-old Nabil “⁠Nivera⁠” Benrlitom, citing a lack of confidence regarding the six-man format.

Nivera's inactive status was announced today by Vitality. Nivera, who joined the team in October 2020, helped Vitality secure two titles.

Official statement regarding our CS:GO roster. pic.twitter.com/QSaWrCFzQd — Team Vitality 🐝 MIRACLE RUN BELIEVER 🐝 (@TeamVitality) March 12, 2021

It's likely that Vitality's decision comes on the heels of Valve's update to the Regional Major Ranking (RMR), rather than any deficiency in Nivera's play. The new RMR format means that teams are penalized should they change out a player during an event, even with a designated substitute.

"Nabil showed great talent and potential during his time with us, and the door isn't closed to a comeback in the future if things were to change," said Vitality. "We stay firmly convinced that a six-man roster is the best way to help the CS:GO competitive scene grow even bigger."

Nivera's own statement indicates that "recent announcements" have played a part in Vitality's decision. The 19-year-old wrote that he continues to learn a lot with his teammates, even as an inactive player, and is "motivated and open to a loan or a transfer."