Vitality return to form, crush North on Inferno at the StarLadder Berlin Major

Vitality, the second-best CS:GO team in the world, defeated Danish team North 16-9 on Inferno today in a crucial opening matchup during the StarLadder Berlin Major New Legends Stage.

Vitality were looking to bounce back after falling flat in the New Challengers Stage last week. They lost to DreamEaters and Syman Gaming, two teams that they should’ve easily conquered.

The French team began today’s match by winning the opening pistol round on the CT side and won the following rounds thanks to the opening boost in their economy. But a crucial round went to North after they won a force-buy to push the economy in their favor.

9000IQ NADE Clip of Starladder_CS_en Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by th3royal

Vitality answered back with the help of the second-best player in the world, Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut. He demolished North with his AWPing prowess. The French team took a page out of North’s book by ending the half with a pistol-buy victory.

North attempted to get back into the game by winning the CT pistol. But unlike Vitality, they failed to continue that momentum and lost the next couple of rounds. As Vitality grew more confident, there wasn’t much the Danes could do to stop the French squad from taking the map win.

Vitality are now 1-0 alongside Team Liquid, who took down CR4ZY in an intense matchup earlier today. The two titans could face off against each other later in the StarLadder Berlin Major.