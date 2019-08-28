Team Liquid dominate the second half of Mirage to defeat CR4ZY at the StarLadder Berlin Major

Team Liquid beat CR4ZY 16-9 today in the first round of the StarLadder Berlin Major New Legends Stage.

Many CS:GO fans had their eyes on this game since it was Liquid’s first official match after the player’s break. CR4ZY weren’t an easy adversary, though, and they made Liquid sweat during the first half of Mirage.

Team Liquid on Twitter A lockdown of a CT side on Mirage brings us our first win of the Major #LetsGoLiquid

Nemanja “nexa” Isaković and crew won the first half of the game 8-7 despite initially being down 4-1. But Liquid responded in the second half while playing as the CTs and nearly had a clean sweep on this side.

Liquid’s comeback effort was made possible by the overall performance of their big trio. Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, and Keith “NAF” Markovic combined for 66 kills in 25 rounds.

Although Twistzz had more kills (23), nexa finished with 99.5 average damage per round, the highest in the match. Nexa was one of the best players from the New Challengers Stage and he’s proving himself to be a strong fragging in-game leader

Nexa was the only CR4ZY player with a positive rating after the match, however. The rest of his team didn’t keep up with the slaying power. Players like Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač and Rokas “EspiranTo” Milasauskas will have to contribute more in CR4ZY’s next match if they want to make a deep run at this Major.

With Liquid’s win, there has yet to be an upset in the first round of the New Legends Stage. You can keep up with the results and standings for the StarLadder Berlin Major here.