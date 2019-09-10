Virtus Pro signs phr

Virtus Pro has permanently signed Tomasz “phr” Wójcik after a brief trial period, the organization announced today.

Phr has been playing for Virtus Pro since July when he replaced Michal “OKOLICIOUZ” Glowaty in the lineup. The former AGO player attended two LAN tournaments with Virtus Pro, helping the team win the Polish Esport League Spring 2019 Finals and finish top four at the Good Game League in July.

Virtus.pro on Twitter Now it’s official: @phrcsgo is a https://t.co/RghpmPyTHr player! Welcome to the family, Tomasz 🐻 #GOGOVP

Before moving to Virtus Pro, phr played almost two years for AGO, another big Polish team. AGO appeared in HLTV’s top 20 several times and their best result was at the WESG World Finals in March when they came in second place after losing to Windigo in the grand finals.

Virtus Pro’s coach, Jakub “kuben” Gurczynski, said in a recent interview that he wants the team to reach the top 15 in HLTV’s rankings by the end of 2019—they haven’t made it beyond the top 30 this year. Virtus Pro have been struggling to find good results since 2017, the last year they contested several tier-one championships.

Phr will play his first LAN event as an official Virtus Pro player next week at the V4 Future Sports Festival. Mousesports, MIBR, and NiP will be there to fight for their share of the $335,000 prize pool.