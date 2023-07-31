Veteran CS:GO coach blasts NA region over ‘unreasonable’ tier one event invite slots

Analyst and ex-coach Luis “peacemaker” Tadeu has ripped into CS:GO’s top-tier tournament invite system. The veteran Brazilian coach is vying for more tournament invites to be sent elsewhere, instead of an arguably floundering North American scene.

Peacemaker criticized the number of NA tier-one tournament invites, labeling them “unreasonable” via a July 30 tweet. The region currently boasts one almost completely North American roster in the top 30, according to HLTV rankings, with its second-best sitting just outside at No. 32.

The Brazilian analyst questioned “Until when South America will continue to be treated equally or worse than NA” in response to a Dust 2 interview with Complexity’s head coach discussing the lack of competition in the region.

@ESLCS @BLASTPremier @CounterStrike I am sorry but its completely UNREASONABLE to keep giving NA the same amount of spots as South America or even close to EU atm, sorry for the region but thats the sad reality. — Luis Peacemaker (@peacemaker) July 30, 2023

Peacemaker suggested invite cuts would be aimed directly at the North American scene, which he described as a “sad reality” for the region. While the NA copped the majority of the brunt, Peacemaker’s complaints were also aimed at ESL, BLAST, and even Valve.

The BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2023 didn’t feature a single South American roster, with each team invited being a partnered team. BLAST’s partner system has been a topic of discussion in the community lately even with Valve making its stance known.

But regarding ESL tournaments like the upcoming ESL Pro League Season 18, there’s an extensive qualification system that involves bouncing from one qualifier to another in some cases.

As for top-tier events, the previous BLAST Paris Major 2023 Americas RMR had two qualifiers, one being the North American and the other the Southern part of the continent. Both qualifiers had seven spots in the next stage of the tournament, with Brazil even taking two of the positions in the North American qualifiers.

