Valve to auto-mute CS:GO players who abuse voice chat

If you are a CS:GO player, every once in a while you’ll be bothered by another player who is toxic or just annoying in your casual matchmaking game.

For years, the solution has been to mute those players through the scoreboard and reporting them for voice abuse. But yesterday, Valve has introduced a new system that will auto-mute players who abuse the voice button.

CS:GO on Twitter Today we’re providing tools for avoiding abusive users in-game. More in today’s blog post: Squelching the Noise – https://t.co/Npt1RQGn9e

When the system is fully functioning, players will receive a warning if they receive significantly more voice abuse reports than the average. “If they ignore that feedback and continue to receive abuse reports, they’ll receive a penalty,” Valve said.

“They will be muted by all other players by default. This ‘default mute’ state will remain until the player earns enough XP to remove the penalty, but other players can choose to manually unmute the user (as they would any other muted player).”

For this system to work, players will have to acquire the habit of reporting others who abuse voice comms. But Valve will take in higher consideration the reports made by more active players and/or players who report less frequently, to prevent those who’ll try to abuse the new system.

All reports you make in CS:GO are anonymous, so you can even report a friend if you want them to behave better without telling them that directly.