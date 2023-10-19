Valve responds to rumors they plan to remove configs from CS2

On Oct. 18, it was rumored Valve may remove the possibility of creating your own autoexec and config files for Counter-Strike 2. This immediately sparked a negative reaction among the community, but, luckily, one developer confirmed they don’t have any plans for such a move.

One pro player Ahmed “gamersdont” Natik messaged the devs shortly after the rumor came out, and asked whether it was true. Ido Magal, one of the members of Valve’s developer team, answered saying are not “any plans to remove the ability for users to create autoexecs or configs [from CS2].”

Your own customized configs and autoexec documents are pivotal for many CS2 players. It allows you to create your own binds when playing the game, like jumpthrows, for example. More importantly, it has been in CS:GO for years, and there’s no sensible reason for Valve to remove it.

Initially, SPUNJ reported he’s heard about Valve removing config and autoexec soon on HLTV Confirmed on Oct. 18. “They [Valve] will do it, I am almost 100 percent certain. […] They want to make it so that when your settings are done when you go to another computer, your settings will carry across,” the Australian caster said.

FaZe Clan’s ropz also chimed in the chat, backing up what SPUNJ just said. “Yeah they are probably removing cfg’s which is quite fucked, rumours are out” the pro player claimed.

While these initial rumors from SPUNJ and ropz initially caused quite an uproar among the community, players are pleased to hear it’s not true. However, Valve announced on Oct. 17 they have tweaked the abilities to “de-sub-tick” movement, which also made players furious, especially since the game has so many other issues in need of addressing.

