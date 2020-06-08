Valve reportedly hands 5-month ultimatums to 7 CS:GO teams due to conflicts of interest

These teams will have to solve their conflicts of interest if they want to play at the ESL One Rio Major in November.

Seven CS:GO teams will have the next five months to resolve their current ownership conflicts identified by Valve if they want to play at the ESL One Rio Major in November, according to a report by HLTV.

HLTV reportedly obtained an email in which Valve said it’s reviewed the declarations of interest provided by all of the teams who participated in the first Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament, ESL One: Road to Rio, and found three cases of conflicts of interests that “represent a threat to the integrity of the Majors,” according to Valve.

The biggest conflict of interest surrounds Yeah Gaming since it involves three other teams. The Brazilian organization is owned by four people with ties to three other organizations: MIBR’s TACO and manager Ricardo “dead” Sinigaglia, coldzera from FaZe Clan, and Evil Geniuses’ head coach Wilton “zews” Prado.

Although these four people allegedly don’t make any decisions on Yeah Gaming, Immortals Gaming Club (IGC), MIBR’s parental company, reportedly has the option to buy out two Yeah Gaming players per year in exchange for an annual fee.

The second case is related to the legendary Swedish player, GeT_RiGhT. The 30-year-old has been playing for Dignitas since January and owns a stake in Ninjas in Pyjamas, his former team.

The third conflict of interest is between MIBR and ENCE since Tomi “lurppis” Kovanen, a community figure who works in IGC’s management, is also reportedly a minority shareholder of ENCE.

None of the organizations or the people involved have publicly spoken about the matter yet.