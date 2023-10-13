Valve removes infamous ‘Michael Jackson peek’ from CS2—but now we have the ‘Shakira booty dance’

Counter-Strike 2 players have been enjoying the ability to do the “Michael Jackson peek” for the past couple of days. It was possible until late Oct. 12, when Valve fixed the bug, removing the ability to be a “Smooth Criminal.” But, there’s a new “Shakira booty dance” movement technique that has players excited.

In the new patch, Valve addressed a few issues, including the Michael Jackson peek, Workshop problems, HUD inconveniences, and bugs on a couple of maps. But, the newest “Shakira booty dance,” definitely stole the show, as pointed out by community figures like Gabe Follower.

wake up honey new shakira booty dance discovered pic.twitter.com/tcceJVceY0 — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) October 12, 2023

It turns out the newest movement “feature,” if you want to call it that, has both the CTs and Terrorists hips’ shake left and right when moving backward. As shown in the video, player models’ hips truly don’t lie, so it’s no surprise players have named it after the renowned Latina pop singer.

On top of that, it seems like contrary to the Michael Jackson peek, the Shakira booty dance is completely harmless. It doesn’t give its users any advantage (besides looking very sexy), so there’s a big chance it won’t get removed from the game. Pretty please, Valve.

Besides introducing a new pop star into CS2, it’s worth highlighting the work Valve developers have been doing recently. The game is currently drowning in issues, from fps drops to cheaters running rampant. But, looking at how the devs are trying to patch things up, releasing an update almost daily for the past few days, we are hopeful the game will eventually work and be playable.

For now, though, if we’re frustrated about some CS2 bugs, we can dance our anger away to some Shakira tunes.

